Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Get $200 Bonus for 49ers-Eagles, Any Wild Card Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can secure a $200 NFL bonus by signing up with bet365 promo code AMNY365. This is an opportunity for players to win big on any game during NFL Wild Card Weekend. Click here to start the registration process.

Create a new account and place a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL or any other sport. That is all it takes to lock in a $200 guaranteed bonus.

This sign-up bonus is a great starting point for new players on bet365 Sportsbook, but don’t forget about the other in-app offers available on the games. We recommend checking out the different bet boosts available for Jaguars-Bills, Eagles-49ers, Patriots-Chargers and Steelers-Texans.

Click here and input bet365 promo code AMNY365 to qualify for this offer. Turn any $5 bet on the NFL into a $200 bonus.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Guaranteed Bonus Other In-App Offers NFL Playoff Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, NFL SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There are no hoops to jump through when it comes to this bet365 promo. Simply sign up and start with a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport on Sunday. That will be enough to secure a $200 bonus.

Although this is a flexible offer that applies to a wide range of markets, the NFL playoffs are taking center stage on Sunday. Take a look at the current spreads on bet365 Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles (-6) vs. San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) vs. Houston Texans (Monday Night Football)

NFL Wild Card Weekend Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook has tons of different ways to bet on the NFL during the playoffs. There will be bet boosts on every single game, including the Super Bowl. Take a look at a few of the est options for Sunday’s matchups:

On to the Next: Bills, 49ers and Patriots all to win (+901)

Wildcard Hat Trick: Trevor Lawrence, Saquon Barkley and Ladd McConkey each to score a touchdown (+1744)

Quarterback Quest: Josh Allen, Brock Purdy and Drake Maye each to throw for 2+ passing touchdowns (+854)

Playoff Playmakers: Jakobi Meyers, A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs each to record 70+ receiving yards (+1825)

Red Zone Runners: James Cook, Christian McCaffrey and Omarion Hampton each to score a touchdown (+679)

Getting Started With Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365

Setting up a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page and inputting promo code AMNY365. Provide basic identifying information in the required fields to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods. Finally, place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport this weekend. This will unlock a $200 bonus, win or lose.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.