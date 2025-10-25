Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Get $200 Betting Bonus for NCAAF, NBA, World Series

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Pick the welcome offer that works best for you now by uploading the Bet365 promo code AMNY365 to your new account. With this code, the sportsbook will give you the option to use a $1,000 first bet safety net or a “bet $5, get $200 bonus” deal on the first wager you make on Bet365 here .







To score the $200 bonus, all you need is to place a $5 cash wager on any college football, NBA or World Series markets Saturday. As soon as you do so, the sportsbook will lock you into the bonus and send you the bets no matter what.

The first bet safety net will cover the original wager you place on the sportsbook in bonus bets. Wager up to $1,000 cash and, if you lose, receive bonuses back equal to the stake you placed.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 for College Football, NBA, UFC

Secure one of the best welcome deals you will find Saturday by making your first cash bet and registering with the Bet365 promo code. Pick from any college football, NBA or World Series game 2 market you want to bet on and, with that initial wager, get a $200 bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net applied.

Fans looking to make a substantial wager Saturday should go with the first bet safety net. This deal allows you to bet up to $1,000 in cash and, if you lose, get it back in bonus bets.

As an example, say you wagered $150 on Iowa State to upset No. 11 BYU today. If ISU did pull the upset, Bet365 would send you cash like any normal wager. However, if ISU lost, you would get $150 in bonus bets in return, like a huge no sweat bet.

The more popular option, however, tends to be the $200 bet-and-get bonus. You just have to place a $5 bet on anything from a Shohei Ohtani hit total to a Blue Jays cover or Trae Young to have 25+ points today.

As soon as that bet is placed, the sportsbook will lock in your $200 bonus. Even if your wager ends up failing Saturday, you can still go ahead and enjoy those bonus bets over a period of seven (7) days.

Parlay Boost Builder for Full Saturday Sports Slate

Make an exciting Saturday of sports even better by signing into your new Bet365 account. The sportsbook has a ton of options for any markets you are looking for, with some of the best in-app promotions on the market.

Check out these great offers for today:

Instant Payout Deals: Win your World Series, NBA or college football moneyline wager instantly if the team you pick goes up by a specific amount of points or runs

NBA SGP Boost: Enhance an NBA same game parlay wager every day for 10 days at the start of the NBA season

Parlay Boost Builder: Build your own SGP or combine your World Series, college football and NBA bets to score additional boosts for every leg you add to a parlay

Plus, use the Bet365 in-app SGP options that are pre-boosted for your benefit. Click on the sport you wish to bet on and go to their “bet boost” tab to find a full list of options you have for any matchup.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Instructions to Claim Welcome Offer

During the start of your registration, upload the Bet365 promo code so that your welcome offer will attach to your account. Then, complete your registration by including your full name, age, home address, an email address, turning the location settings of your device to “on” and choosing which deal you want to proceed with.

The sportsbook will also need a first time cash deposit prior to you placing a bet. This should be the entire amount of your first wager and be made through a secure payment option, like a debit card or online bank transfer.

If you happen to receive bonus bets during this promotional period, they will be good for a total of seven (7) days once they hit your account. Bonuses do not have to be used as a lump sum, so you can use them on individual wagers if you prefer. Once those seven (7) days are over, any outstanding bonuses will expire.