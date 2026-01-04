Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365: Snag $150 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can take advantage of bet365 promo code AMNY365 in time for Sunday’s NFL games. Set up a new account to lock in a guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.

Start with a $5 bet on any game to secure a $150 guaranteed bonus. Players in select states can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH and VA). Sign up in Missouri and turn any $10 bet into a $365 bonus.

Bet365 Sportsbook will provide each new player with a sign-up bonus, but that is only the beginning. We also recommend checking out the daily bet boosts, early payout specials and other unique offers.

Click here to redeem bet365 promo code AMNY365 to qualify for a $150 bonus, $365 bonus (MO only) or a $1,000 safety net bet (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH and VA).

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 Unlocks $150 Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365 New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA) or Bet $10 to Win $365 Bonus in Missouri Other In-App Offers NBA Bet Boosts, NFL Week 18 Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, NFL SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 4, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

All new players will be eligible for a no-brainer bonus with this bet365 promo. Most players can use a $5 bet to get a $150 bonus. Anyone who registers in Missouri can win $365 in bonuses with any $10 bet.

The safety net bet is only available for select players. Place a cash wager on the NFL or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive straight cash winnings. However, anyone who misses will receive up to $1,000 back from bet365 Sportsbook.

How to Get Started With Bet365 Promo Code AMNY365

Setting up a new account on bet365 Sportsbook is a breeze. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Apply promo code AMNY365 to qualify for any of these offers.

and apply promo code AMNY365 to qualify for any of these offers. Answer the necessary information sections to create a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 to get a $150 bonus or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet (AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, MD, NC, OH or VA).

Players in Missouri can use a $10 bet to win $365 in bonuses.

NFL Week 18 Bet Boosts

In addition to these sign-up bonuses, players can check out the daily bet boosts for Sunday’s NFL games. Here is a look at a few of the most popular options:

The 250 Club: Joe Burrow, CJ Stroud and Tyler Shough each to throw for 250+ passing yards (+1275)

Joe Burrow, CJ Stroud and Tyler Shough each to throw for 250+ passing yards (+1275) High Five!: Tee Higgins, Juwan Johnson and Parker Washington each to record 5+ receptions (+1002)

Tee Higgins, Juwan Johnson and Parker Washington each to record 5+ receptions (+1002) Ground Attack: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jordan Mason, Woody Marks, Bijan Robinson, Tony Pollard and Chase Brown each to record 60+ rushing yards (+3121)

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jordan Mason, Woody Marks, Bijan Robinson, Tony Pollard and Chase Brown each to record 60+ rushing yards (+3121) AFC South Shootout: Cameron Ward and Trevor Lawrence each to throw for 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+1200)

