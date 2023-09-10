Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM: Bet $1 on NFL Week 1, get $365 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

One of the most highly anticipated weekends of the year is in full swing as the first NFL Sunday of the 2023 regular season closes in, and the best bet365 promo code will bring new players in select states the chance to bet $5, get $365 in bonus bets on a huge slate of games. The Browns and Bengals figures to be a massive popular game in the Ohio market, while games like Eagles-Patriots, Giants-Cowboys, and Broncos-Raiders all figure to draw big-time betting interest. And while the unpredictably of the NFL is never more on full display than the way it is Week 1, this bet365 offer circumvents the chaos to deliver a guaranteed bonus.

With the bet365 promo code for NFL Week 1, any new user who makes a qualifying first deposit and places a $1 minimum wager on any game odds will receive $365 in bonus bets. Beyond the tremendous return on this bet-and-get setup, it also comes with a guaranteed component in that the wager doesn’t have to win for the bonus to be collected.

Lock in this bet365 bonus offer right here and lock down the bet $1, get $365 bonus offer.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM: NFL Kickoff Weekend

The best thing to do here is probably provide a practical example of how the bet365 promo code can be executed ahead of or during NFL Week 1 games. Let’s look to the state of Ohio where bet365 launched earlier this year.

The Browns are a currently +1 against the Bengals, making them an ever-so-slight home underdog. In other words, oddsmakers see a coin flip game between these in-state AFC North rivals.

So, let’s say you’re a fan of the Bengals and expect Joe Burrow to roll into Cleveland and deliver a statement win. You sign up, place a first wager on Cincinnati and the Bengals roll. Now, this first wager can be as little as $1 to trigger the $365 bonus, but some players may want to make more significant bet, so let’s say it comes in at $30. In this case, the player gets the cash payout and the $365 in bonuses. If the Browns were to pull the small upset, the player wouldn’t get his cash payout but would still get the $365 in bonus bets.

How Does This NFL Offer Compare?

The bonus is straightforward, but some players be in the market to utilize just one new sportsbook this weekend, so they are looking to compare the best overall signup bonuses. That’s understandable, and if this is the case, then know that the bet365 promo code offer has the best overall return at 365-1 for those who place the $1 minimum wager.

FanDuel and DraftKings offer $365 in bonuses but come tagged with a $5 minimum, while Caesars goes in at $250 but has a $50 minimum first bet.

Really, the only true drawback to this bonus is its overall availability. The operator isn’t live in online sports betting states and is limited to New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, Ohio, and Iowa.

