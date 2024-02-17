Bet365 promo code AMNYXLM: Tackle UFC 298, NBA with $150 bonus or $1k bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Dive into Saturday’s must-watch events with one of two exceptional offers from bet365. New customers who activate our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $150” bonus or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Pick your preferred welcome promo before tackling UFC 298 and All-Star Saturday Night in the NBA.

The UFC Featherweight Championship between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria headlines UFC 298 in Anaheim. Volkanovski, who claimed the featherweight belt in 2019, is a slight favorite over the undefeated Topuria. Besides the action in the Octagon, bet365 has odds on the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities, including the 3-Point and Slam Dunk Contests.

Bet365 has two options for new customers. Click here and use bet365 promo code AMNYXLM to sign up and read more about both offers below.

Bet365 Promo Code: Choose $150 Bonus or $1K Bet for UFC 298 or NBA

Any first-time customer who joins bet365 using our code must make an enviable decision. Do they opt for a guaranteed $150 bonus or a massive cash reward with the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net?

The “Bet $5, Get $150” is a standard bet-and-get offer. Place $5 or more on UFC 298 or All-Star Saturday Night, and bet365 will deliver $150 in bonus bets no matter what. The odds and outcome impact cash payouts, but the $150 is set in stone.

Meanwhile, the First Bet Safety Net protects qualifying losses. Players can risk up to $1,000 on tonight’s action and receive cash winnings or their stake refunded as bonus bets. There’s a lot of cash profit at stake, but your winnings aren’t guaranteed.

Sign Up with Our Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM

Apply our exclusive promo code before securing your preferred welcome offer. From there, read our step-by-step registration instructions to get started on bet365:

Click here to trigger our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM .

. Select your eligible playing area from the approved locations.

Fill out the required fields and create an account.

Deposit $10+ through any valid payment method.

Head to the betting market for UFC 298 or NBA All-Star Weekend.

Place $5+ for the “Bet $5, Get $150” or up to $1,000 for the First Bet Safety Net.

Earn all bonus bets and cash winnings after your qualifying stake settles.

Bet365 operates in nine states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA. You must physically register and place bets within one of those locations.

All-Star Saturday Boosts

Head to the NBA All-Star betting market to wager on tonight’s must-watch contests. The game’s best and brightest stars will go head-to-head in a Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and the popular Slam Dunk Contest.

Bet365 has standard moneyline odds to pick the winners for each contest. However, it also has exclusive “Bet Boosts” that enhance certain markets at no additional cost.

Tonight’s NBA Bet Boosts include:

Team All-Stars (Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young) to Win Skills Challenge (was +175, now +187)

Trae Young to Win 3-Point Contest (was +550, now +600)

Bet365 has more Bet Boosts for Sunday’s All-Star Game, including Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton scoring 30+ points (was +350, now +400) in front of his home fans in Indianapolis.

