Bet365 promo code AMNYXLM unlocks $150 bonus or $1K safety net for NBA, NHL on Sunday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM on Sunday and choose which welcome offer you want to apply to your first wager. There are tons of NHL and NBA games to bet on this Sunday. After using either offer, you will have access to SGP boosts and other promotions on bet365 Sportsbook.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Create an account with our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and place a $5 bet on the game of your choice. Regardless of the outcome, you will be sent $150 in bonus bets. The alternative option is a first-bet safety net up to $1,000, which will result in a bonus refund after a loss.

There are back-to-back NBA games set for ESPN, starting with the Nuggets vs. Warriors. Stephen Curry is trying to lead this team to the playoffs after a tough season. The Kings vs. Clippers will follow at 9:30 pm ET. NHL fans also have a wide range of options as the season heads toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Red Wings will be in Chicago to take on Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

Click here to register with our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM. Bet $5 for a $150 bonus or use the $1K first-bet safety net on any game.

Bet365 Promo Code for Nuggets-Warriors, Kings-Clippers

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM New-User Offer $150 Bonus or $1K Safety net Bonus Last Verified On February 25, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The Warriors are 1.5-point underdogs on Sunday night. I’m taking them to pull off the upset at home and keep their winning streak going. They are in a tough spot being in 10th place in the Western Conference. If you are using the first-bet safety net, try using it for the total points from Stephen Curry.

And in the late game, I’m leaning toward taking the Clippers to cover the spread at home. They have won both of their games against the Kings this season, getting great performances from Kawhi Leonard.

Activate $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net with Our Bet365 Promo Code

All new customers in eligible states can take advantage of our bet365 promo code on Sunday. Get started in just a few minutes by taking the following steps.

Click here to sign up for an account with our promo code AMNYXLM. Fill in the info needed to verify your identity and age. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Deposit $10 or more with an accepted payment method.

Lastly, place a $5 bet on any game for a $150 bonus or use the $1K first-bet safety net.

SGP Boosts Available for NBA & NHL Games on Sunday

There are new odds boosts released every day on bet365. Here are just some of the options you can find on Sunday.

Red Wings win, Dylan Larkin has 2+ shots on goal and Patrick Kane has 2+ shots on goal (+120)

Warriors win, Curry has 25+ points and 4+ made threes (+230)

Nuggets win, Nikola Jokic has 30+ points and 10+ rebounds (+450)

Kings win, De’Aaron Fox has 25+ points and Domantas Sabonis has 10+ rebounds (+500)

Clippers win, Paul George has 25+ points and James Harden has 10+ assists (+850)

Click here to register with our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM. Get a $150 bonus with a $5 bet or use the $1K first-bet safety net.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AMNYXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.