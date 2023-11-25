Bet365 promo code + Caesars promo code: $1,150 in college football bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A massive college football Saturday headlined by The Game between Michigan and Ohio State kicks off Saturday, and bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and Caesars promo code AMNY1000 offer two great ways to bet on the game.

Score a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 safety net bet with bet365 promo code AMNYXLM. New players can also take advantage of a $1,000 first bet by activating Caesars promo code AMNY1000.

It’s all on the line in Ann Arbor today when the Buckeyes and Wolverines go at it with a spot in the Big Ten title game — and the College Football Playoff — likely on the line. That said, these offers ensure you don’t have to lay it on the line with a collection of strong signup offers.

Click this link to claim bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and grab a welcome bonus. New players can click here and input Caesars promo code AMNY1000 for a $1,000 first bet on college football Saturday..

Bet365 Promo Code + Caesars Promo Code: How to Get $1,150 in Bonuses

There is a ton of potential on the table for bettors when it comes to betting on The Game, The Iron Bowl, and other Saturday matchups. First and foremost, players can choose between two options with this bet365 promo. Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed or claim a $1,000 safety net bet.

As far as Caesars Sportsbook goes, bettors can go all in with a $1,000 first bet. Players can place a cash wager on any game. Winners will take home cold, hard cash. However, anyone who loses will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

How to Activate Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

This bet365 promo is unique because it provides new players with options after signing up. Here’s a quick tutorial to help new bettors sign up in select states (CO, NJ, OH, KY, VA, and IA):

Click this link and apply promo code AMNYXLM to begin the registration process.

and apply promo code AMNYXLM to begin the registration process. Set up a new account and add funds to your account through online banking, PayPal, credit/debit cards, etc.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile account through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses or begin with a $1,000 safety net bet.

Caesars Promo Code AMNY1000: Getting Started

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

This Caesars promo is one of the most significant promos on the market and it provides bettors with a ton of flexibility. Follow the simple instructions below to start:

Click here , choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY1000.

, choose the state you are located in, and apply promo code AMNY1000. Create a new user profile by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your initial wager.

Get the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app on any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet up to $1,000 on college football. Any losses will be offset with a refund in bonus bets.

Click this link to claim bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and grab a welcome bonus. New players can click here and input Caesars promo code AMNY1000 for a $1,000 first bet for Michigan-Ohio State and more.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.