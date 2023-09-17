Bet365 promo for SNF scores bet $1, get $365 bonus for Dolphins-Patriots

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There’s nothing sweeter than a monster payout after a minuscule investment, which is why the latest bet365 promo triggers a 365-1 reward for first-time customers betting on Sunday’s NFL action, including the SNF battle between the Dolphins and Patriots.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Prospective players qualify for a no-brainer “Bet $1, Get $365” bet365 promo. Sign up through this post, bet just $1 on NFL Week 2, and bet365 will bless your balance with $365 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Bet365 unleashed the “Bet $1, Get $365” offer for the opening weeks of the NFL season. New users in select states can take advantage of the offer by betting a buck on a critical primetime game like Dolphins-Patriots. Even if their qualifying $1+ stake settles as a loss, bet365 will issue the $365 bonus bet payout.

Activate the latest bet365 promo here and turn your first $1 NFL bet into a jaw-dropping $365 bonus.

Register + Bet $1 on NFL to Activate Bet365 Promo

Bet365 developed a stellar reputation overseas before expanding into the United States. With five legal states and Kentucky on the way, more and more football fans can kick off the NFL season with $365 in bonus bets.

Join bet365 through the promotional links in the post, then head to the NFL Week 2 betting market. Bet365 has hundreds of eligible props and parlays, so pick any point spread, passing prop, or over/under that catches your attention. After your $1+ wager settles as a win or loss, bet365 will deliver an incredible payout worth $365 in bonus bets. In addition, your payout will include cash winnings after a win that improves the already-unbeatable 365-1 return.

Bet365 Promo: How to Qualify for ‘Bet $1, Get 365’

Bet365 deviated from its standard “Bet $1, Get $200” deal and upped the new-user bonus to $365 in bonus bets. The relaunched welcome offer will only last for a brief period, so this could be the final chance to earn $365 with as little as $1.

Follow the step-by-step registration instructions below to secure the new bet365 promo:

Click here to launch the bet365 registration page.

Select your playing area. Bet365 will confirm your playing area with a geolocation check later.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other essential registration information.

Deposit cash (min. $10) through any available banking method.

Place a $1+ cash wager on any qualifying prop or parlay from the NFL Week 2 betting market.

Receive $365 in bonus bets after your stake settles, win or lose. Winning tickets still produce a cash payout.

Bet365 operates in five states: New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, and Iowa. Kentucky will become the sixth on September 28, but Bluegrass State bettors can pre-register here to lock in the “Bet $1, Get $365” launch-day offer and an exclusive $50 NFL pre-reg bonus.

NFL Early Payout Offer

New and existing bet365 customers can opt into any in-app offer under the “Promos” section. The “NFL Early Payout Offer” is an intriguing option for NFL bettors considering a moneyline wager this weekend.

Bet365’s Early Payout Offer rewards qualifying moneyline stakes as victories if the team leads by a specific amount. The site has an Early Payout Offer for several sports, with the NFL version requiring a 17+ point advantage. So if you bet on the Jets (+325) and they lead the Cowboys by at least 17 points at any time, Dallas could win the game and you’d still walk out with a complete cash payout.

Click here for the new “Bet $1, Get $365” bet365 promo for NFL Week 2.

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.