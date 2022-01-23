BetMGM bonus for Bills-Chiefs clash gives 2 great offers

The final game of a wild NFL Divisional Round will bring two great BetMGM bonuses when the Bills and Chiefs close out the weekend. Bettors in all states where the app is live, including BetMGM New York (which launched Monday) will be able to go all-in during what many experts believe will be the best game of the postseason to date.

Those looking for the best BetMGM bonus for Bills-Chiefs will be able to lock in a $1,000 risk free bet or grab a $200 payout on a $10 bet as long as the teams put up at least one combined touchdown.

Bettors in all states, including those using BetMGM NY, can wager on this matchup with a variety of standard odds markets, including Bills vs. Chiefs props. These two teams will meet for the second time this season and each has revenge on its mind. The Bills are looking to exact a postseason payback after the Chiefs ousted them last January, while Kansas City will look to return the favor following a regular season loss back in early October.

Click here to get the $1,000 risk-free BetMGM bonus for Bills-Chiefs. Get a bet $10, win $200 touchdown special right here.

BetMGM Bonus for Bills-Chiefs Promo

With all eyes on this game, the BetMGM bonus for NY players as well as those in all other states can lock in awesome promos today. This game is of particular interest in the New York market for a few obvious reasons. First, this represents the first time in-state bettors can back the Bills legally with the app. Meanwhile, BetMGM New York launched last week, meaning this is the first weekend it has offered football betting. Still, either BetMGM bonus can be retrieved in all other states where the app is live by using these links.

As for the two BetMGM bonuses available, neither will require a special promo code. Let’s quickly run through each offer.

Bettors will be able to lock in a $1,000 risk-free first wager with the evergreen BetMGM Bonus. Players can wager on NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL, and soccer action with this offer, but the Bills-Chiefs showdown presents the most likely way to go.

Bills-Chiefs BetMGM Bonus Pays $200 on TD

Also available to bettors in New York and elsewhere is a special NFL Playoffs touchdown bonus. This offer allows bettors to wager $10+ on either the Bills or Chiefs to win. As long as the two teams to combine for at least one touchdown, a $200 bonus will pay out.

Noteworthy is the 58-point outburst in the first meeting and the fact that oddsmakers have set the total at 54.5 points, the highest over/under of the playoffs thus far. While not a guarantee to hit, it’s hard to imagine bettors won’t cash in with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen appearing poised to trade blows this evening.

Getting Ready to Bet

Whether you’re in the NY sports betting market or anywhere else the app is live, getting the BetMGM bonus for Bills-Chiefs is easy.

Click here to grab a $1,000 risk-free bet. Get the touchdown special here . In either instance, a $10 minimum wager will be needed.

to grab a $1,000 risk-free bet. Get the touchdown special . In either instance, a $10 minimum wager will be needed. Make either the risk-free bet or place a $10 moneyline wager on either team. Remember, the touchdown bonus will pay either way, but if the moneyline bet wins, an additional cash payout will hit on top of it.