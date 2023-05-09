BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 NBA Playoffs first bet offer for 76ers-Celtics

The NBA Playoffs are in the midst of the second round, which means it is the perfect time to take advantage of this BetMGM bonus code offer. TNT is gearing up for a doubleheader tonight with Celtics-Sixers and Nuggets-Suns

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New users can activate this BetMGM bonus code offer to unlock a $1,000 first bet. Place a real money wager on the NBA Playoffs or any other game. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Most years, the NBA Playoffs see the top seeds advance deep into the tournament. Upsets are unlikely in seven-game series. However, this year has been a little different. Bettors can overcome this uncertainty by activating this new BetMGM Sportsbook promo. This four-figure first bet provides bettors with a ton of flexibility going into tonight’s games. Check out the details behind this exclusive offer.

Click here to enable this BetMGM bonus code offer and score a $1,000 first bet for the NBA Playoffs tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1,000 First Bet

This $1,000 first bet gives bettors options on BetMGM Sportsbook. First off, this bet is applicable to a wide range of markets, including but not limited to the NBA Playoffs, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB, golf, tennis, and more.

Not to mention, bettors can choose how much they want to wager on this first bet. Remember, all first bets will be covered by up to $1,000 in bonus bets. For example, someone who loses on a $100 wager will receive $100 back in bonus bets.

Of course, anyone who wins on that initial wager will receive cold, hard cash from BetMGM Sportsbook. These winnings will be immediately redeemable.

Redeeming This BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

It’s important to note that this offer is only available for first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Existing users can check out the promos page in the app for other offers. Meanwhile, new players can sign up with the simple walkthrough below:

Click here to automatically activate this offer without needing a bonus code.

to automatically activate this offer without needing a bonus code. Answer the required prompts with the necessary identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to risk on your initial wager.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on the NBA Playoffs or any other game tonight.

Players who lose that first bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

How to bet on the NBA Playoffs tonight

BetMGM Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to one game parlays for the NBA Playoffs. Combine multiple bet legs into one potentially lucrative parlay on any of the NBA games tonight. Although parlays can be tough to win, they offer massive payouts for bettors who put together a winning wager. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on Celtics vs. Sixers and Nuggets vs. Suns.

Click here to enable this BetMGM bonus code offer and score a $1,000 first bet for the NBA Playoffs tonight.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.