BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 paid back in bonus bets for MLB this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Before a busy night in baseball gets underway, new customers using our BetMGM bonus code links to register will earn a limited-time $1,000 First Bet Offer.

Eligible bettors who activate our BetMGM bonus code links qualify for the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer. BetMGM’s new-user promotion unlocks a complete bonus bet refund worth up to $1,000 if an initial wager on any sport, including baseball, settles as a loss.

The entire week has plenty of must-see MLB action, many of which begin tonight. This evening, several critical matchups hit the diamond, including Braves-Phillies, Mets-Astros, and Dodgers-Angels. Whether you’re betting on a team to win or your favorite slugger to go yard, the First Bet Offer on BetMGM promises a full refund in bonus bets if your qualifying $1,000 wager is a swing-and-miss.

Enable our BetMGM bonus code links here to take on any MLB game or another sport with a $1,000 First Bet Offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Place Up to $1K on Any MLB Game, Get Bonus Bets After Loss

Too many prospective bettors worry about the ramifications of losing a large bet. BetMGM should ease many of their worries with its First Bet Offer, a new-user promotion that refunds losses on opening wagers with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Following a quick registration and deposit, place a cash wager on MLB or any sport. Risk up to $1,000 on an MLB moneyline, run total, strikeout prop, or something else after signing up. Once it settles, a loss will trigger the total amount of your wager in bonus bets, giving you more chances to win cash throughout the week. Meanwhile, a victory still produces a standard cash payout.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Sign Up Below

Eligible users in legal betting states need basic personal information and a depositing method to get started. Read through our guide below to take advantage of BetMGM’s $1,000 First Bet Offer while it lasts:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM bonus code links, which unlock the First Bet Offer on your behalf.

Fill out the required information, including name, email address, and birthday.

Deposit cash using one of BetMGM’s accepted banking methods.

Bet up to $1,000 on MLB or another betting market.

Receive five bonus bets that add up to your qualifying stake after a loss. For example, bettors who wager a maximum of $1,000 will get five $200 bonus bets.

$25 MLB SGP Insurance

There are endless ways to win cash on BetMGM. There are also a few more ways to avoid losing money, like MLB Same Game Parlay Insurance.

Explore the “Promotions” section of the BetMGM app once you’ve utilized the First Bet Offer. Opt into the SGP Insurance promo and build a customized 4+ leg Same Game Parlay for any upcoming MLB game. After that, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund worth up to $25 if your qualifying SGP loses by one leg. For perspective, no standard parlays offer refunds after any loss, even those that narrowly miss a significant payday.

Click here to claim the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer through our BetMGM bonus code links.

