BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 risk-free for MLB Playoffs Friday

Roll into the MLB Playoffs with this BetMGM bonus code to lock in one of the biggest sportsbook promotions on the market. Instead of sweating out these postseason games, place a risk-free bet and enjoy the action.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

New players who apply this BetMGM bonus code will be eligible for a $1,000 risk-free bet for the MLB Playoffs or any other game this week. Anyone who loses on their first bet this weekend will receive a full refund in site credit for up to $1,000. This is one of the best bonuses out there for baseball fans right now.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for what should be a busy weekend. It’s worth highlighting the fact that this risk-free bet can be used on a wide variety of games. New players can apply this offer to MLB, NFL, college football, and more. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with this flexible offer.

Click here to automatically trigger this BetMGM bonus code and get a $1,000 risk-free bet for the MLB Playoffs today.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unleashes $1K Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are common promos at sportsbooks, but this isn’t a dime-a-dozen offer. A $1,000 risk-free bet is a big deal for bettors. This provides new players with a forgiving backstop for the start of the MLB Postseason. Any losses on that initial wager will be completely refunded in free bets.

It’s not often that bettors can get a second chance after losing a bet. Simply put, this BetMGM bonus code is giving new players an opportunity for a massive windfall on MLB, NFL, college football, or any other game.

How to Activate This BetMGM Bonus Code

For the full white-glove experience on BetMGM Sportsbook, we recommend downloading the app. But first, sign up from a computer or mobile device by following these simple steps:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. Players can skip manually entering this bonus code.

to automatically activate this offer. Players can skip manually entering this bonus code. Create a user profile by filling out the required fields with basic information.

Using any of the available banking methods, make a cash deposit.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend, including MLB Playoffs.

In addition to this $1,250 first bet, players will also receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. These can be used to acquire exclusive perks and offers like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences. This trio of bonuses is only available for new players and first-time depositors.

Other Ways to Bet on this Weekend’s Games

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the best of the best when it comes to player props for games. New and existing users can put together creative one game parlays on all the MLB Playoff games. From the start of the Wild Card Series to the final out of the World Series, baseball fans can go big with the King of Sportsbooks.

Click here to automatically trigger this BetMGM bonus code and get a $1,000 risk-free bet for the MLB Playoffs today.