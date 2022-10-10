BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 risk-free MNF bet for Raiders-Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Las Vegas Raiders tonight and you can apply our BetMGM bonus code via the links on this page for a $1,000 risk-free bet. This promo is applicable to any game or player market for Monday Night Football.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

New players who activate our BetMGM bonus code via the links on this page will receive a $1,000 risk-free bet. You can use this bet on a moneyline, spread, or total points bet. You could also choose to use it on a player prop instead.

Divisional games can bring even more intensity than normal. Put two of those teams under the prime time lights in a nationally-televised game, and anything can happen. You can bet on either team to win or any other prop bet with a fully-insured bet of up to $1,000 from BetMGM.

Click here to secure a $1,000 risk-free first bet with our BetMGM bonus code.

BetMGM Bonus Code Activates $1k Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM’s risk-free first bet promo is one that is truly valuable. Prospective sports bettors can get back up to $1,000 in site credit if their first cash wager settles as a loss. That means if you register for an account via the links on this page and apply our BetMGM bonus code, you will earn $1,000 in first bet insurance.

You could, for example, bet $700 on the Chiefs (-350) to beat the Raiders (+275). If Kansas City wins, you will receive a $200 cash profit and get back your $700 wager. However, if the Raiders pull off the road upset, you will receive $700 back in site credit. This will convey as free bets you can use on the MLB Playoffs, NFL Week 6, and more.

How to Register with Our BetMGM Bonus Code

Any bettor interested in a $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM can get in on the action by activating our BetMGM bonus code. The sign-up process from there is quick and easy:

Click here to apply the BetMGM bonus code.

to apply the BetMGM bonus code. Provide any required information.

Confirm you are in a state where the app is available.

Add money to your account via the preferred deposit method.

Wager on any MNF game or player market.

If your first bet wins, you will collect a profit in addition to your wager. However, if your first bet loses, you will receive up to $1,000 in site credit to use on another game.

MNF Odds Boosts

BetMGM is one of the best legal online sports betting apps when it comes to available odds boosts. This includes a bevy of MNF boosts, including:

Anything Better? : Derek Carr to throw 1+ touchdowns, Raiders to cover +7, and less than 52 total points scored (+275)

: Derek Carr to throw 1+ touchdowns, Raiders to cover +7, and less than 52 total points scored (+275) Patrick Mahomes to throw for 280+ yards and 3+ touchdowns and Chiefs to win by 8+ points (+333)

Derek Carr to throw 2+ touchdowns and Raiders to win (+350)

Davante Adams and Travis Kelce each to score 1+ touchdowns and 52+ total points scored (+375)

Davante Adams to record 10+ receptions and 85+ receiving yards and score 1+ touchdowns (+600)

Travis Kelce and Darren Waller each to score 1+ touchdowns and 52+ total points scored (+700)

Bet up to $1,000 with a risk-free bet when you activate our BetMGM bonus code by clicking here.