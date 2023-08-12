BetMGM bonus code activates $1,000 MLB, NFL preseason, UFC Fight Night bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New customers can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code offer to start with a huge bet on an MLB game or UFC Fight Night. The bonus code will be applied to your account after signing up for BetMGM Sportsbook through our links.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Claim the BetMGM bonus code to place a bet up to $1,000. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund. Use this opportunity to start with a larger bet than usual, knowing a second chance will be waiting after a loss.

The “King of Sportsbooks” has a range of betting options for MLB and the UFC. This welcome offer can be used for any wager. First, select a game or fight you want to bet on. Explore all of the lines and odds before making your decision. You can start to unlock perks and other bonuses through BetMGM Rewards. With the NFL season just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to sign up.

Click here to activate the best BetMGM bonus code offer. Begin with a bet up to $1,000 on any game or fight.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Any MLB Game on Saturday

There are many options if you want to place a bet on an MLB game. Some of the key matchups on Saturday include the Yankees vs. Marlins, Braves vs. Mets, Angels vs. Astros, and Brewers vs. White Sox. Check out the batter and pitching props for the welcome bonus. Live odds are available during the games. This makes it easy to hedge your pregame bet and find great value.

The BetMGM app is simple to use for beginners, but it has all of the features and options an experienced bettor needs. All sports bets will go toward elevating your status in BetMGM Rewards. That includes any futures you want to place on the World Series.

Unlock the BetMGM Bonus Code to Wager Up to $1K

Take these simple steps to claim the best welcome bonus on BetMGM Sportsbook. New users can sign up within a few minutes.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM bonus code and register. Enter the info needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android device and allow for location services. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit. Methods include PayPal, online banking, and major credit/debit cards. Place a bet up to $1,000.

If you lose a bet of $50 or more, BetMGM will send you five bonus bets as a refund. Each one will be 20% of the initial loss.

Main Card for UFC Fight Night

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will host UFC Fight Night on Saturday. The main event is between Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos. These welterweights are working their way to a title shot in the division.

The other fights on the main card are Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu, Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus, Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo, AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi, and Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett. Customers can bet on the method of victory and by round.

Sign up here to unlock the best BetMGM bonus code offer for an MLB game or the UFC. New users can place their first wager up to $1K.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.