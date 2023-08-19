BetMGM bonus code AMNY1000: Claim the best signup bonus this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This BetMGM bonus code offer is setting bettors up for success this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on MLB or the NFL preseason games, go all in with this four-figure offer.

New players can sign up and claim a $1,000 first bet for any game with this BetMGM bonus code offer. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

This week is all about the NFL preseason and the MLB postseason race. Week 2 of the preseason continues with a nearly full slate of games on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, MLB teams are jockeying for postseason positioning in the crowded Wild Card races.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the stakes for bettors with this new offer. This is an opportunity to bet big on any sport throughout the weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code Delivers $1,000 First Bet

This $1,000 first bet provides new players with a ton of flexibility this week. First off, this offer is applicable to a wide range of markets. Bettors can start off with a bet of up to $1,000 on the NFL preseason, MLB, tennis, golf, soccer, UFC, boxing, or any other available market in the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Additionally, this offer gives bettors the opportunity to choose how much they want to wager. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by BetMGM Sportsbook. For instance, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bonus bets.

Getting Started With This BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

There are only a few necessary steps for bettors to complete to lock in this offer. As a matter of fact, new players won’t even need to input a specific bonus code when signing up with any of the links on this page:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on this first bet.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a first bet of up to $1,000 on MLB, NFL preseason, or any other game this week.

Any losses will be offset with a full refund in bonus bets.

What to Bet on This Week

Although it’s tough to bet on the preseason given the unpredictability of backups, there are other ways to bet on the NFL this week. New users can start placing futures bets on the 2023 NFL season with BetMGM Sportsbook. Super Bowl bets and MVP winners are some of the most popular futures markets available right now. We recommend checking out the NFL Week 1 lines as well.

New players can get a $1,000 first bet by activating this BetMGM bonus code offer. Click here to sign up now.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.