BetMGM bonus code AMNY1000: MLB, UFC Fight Night $1,000 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New customers can start with big wager by activating the current BetMGM bonus code offer. This bonus code will be applied to your account when using our links to register. The “King of Sportsbooks” has a variety of options this weekend for MLB, the UFC, and the Wimbledon Final.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

The BetMGM bonus code provides new users with a first bet up to $1,000. You will get a bonus bet refund if this wager loses.

Now that the MLB All-Star break is over, teams have their eyes on the postseason. It will be a close call for many clubs, such as the Yankees. New York is well behind in the AL East, but they have a great chance at earning a Wild Card spot. They are in Colorado on Saturday to take on the Rockies. You can find live odds, player props, and more bonuses on BetMGM.

Register here to activate the BetMGM bonus code. New users will get a bonus bet refund after a losing wager up to $1,000.

Best BetMGM Bonus Code for Yankees vs. Rockies

The Yankees hope that Aaron Judge can stay healthy for the second-half of the season. He will be a huge help for the push for the postseason. They will have Clark Schmidt on the mound for their matchup with the Rockies on Saturday. Schmidt is 4-6 this season with a 4.40 ERA.

Other matchups include the Padres vs. Phillies, Red Sox vs. Cubs, Rays vs. Royals, and Dodgers vs. Mets. BetMGM is a great option for live betting. This gives you the chance to hedge your pregame bet.

In addition to MLB games, you can find odds for UFC Fight Night. The main event is between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Also, many of the top golfers are competing in the Scottish Open. Next weekend, you can bet on The Open.

Meanwhile, BetMGM Casino NJ (and Michigan/Pennsylvania/West Virginia) also offers up a variety of outstanding offers, including a $1,000 first deposit match.

Steps to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB

All new customers can use this welcome bonus. You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state. Follow our guide to get started with a huge bet.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM bonus code and complete registration. It will ask basic details to verify your identity and age. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android. Bets can be made within your state’s boundaries. Deposit money into your account with an accepted banking method, such as online banking or PayPal. Place a wager up to $1,000.

If you lose this bet, BetMGM will send you a bonus refund. A loss of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets, with each one being 20% of your loss.

Earn More Perks with BetMGM Rewards

All of your bets will go toward earning Tier Credits and Rewards Points for BetMGM Rewards. The Tier Credits determine your status in the program, which reflects which perks are available to you. Reward Credits can be redeemed for a range of prizes, including discounts to use at MGM Resorts across the country.

Check the promotions page to find more sports betting bonuses and learn about the special features on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sign up here to activate the best BetMGM bonus code offer. New users can start with a bet up to $1,000 on any MLB game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.