BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NFL Divisional Playoff Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Anyone who takes advantage of BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 will have the chance to grab a sign-up bonus. Create a new account to qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus. New players can start signing up by clicking here .

Most new users will receive a $1,500 first bet on the NFL or any other sport. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Players in select states can use a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on the NFL Divisional Round, but it all starts with these sign-up bonuses. Bet on Broncos-Bills, Seahawks-49ers or any other game this weekend. Let’s dive deeper into the details of these offers.

Click here to activate BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. This will unlock a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Pro Football Playoffs Odds Boost Token, NBA Odds Boost Token, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, EPL 2 Up Early Payout, Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 17, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There are two different ways to win with this BetMGM promo and it all depends on where you sign up. Most new players will have access to the $1,500 first bet. Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

The other offer is only available for first-time players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Place a $10 bet on the NFL or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to cash in on these offers. Create an account on a computer or mobile device. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for new players:

Click here and apply bonus code AMNY1500 to start the registration process.

and apply bonus code AMNY1500 to start the registration process. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.

Start with a $1,500 first bet or opt for a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Anyone who loses on the $1,500 first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

NFL Divisional Round Betting Preview, Odds

There is no shortage of options for NFL fans this weekend. The top seeds in the AFC and NFC will host the Saturday games as the Divisional Round kicks off. Take a quick look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds for these NFL matchups (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Saturday: Denver Broncos (-1.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Saturday: Seattle Seahawks (-7) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday: New England Patriots (-3) vs. Houston Texans

Sunday: Chicago Bears (+4) vs. Los Angeles Rams

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.