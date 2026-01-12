BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Texans vs. Steelers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Go all in on the final game of NFL Wild Card Weekend with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. New players can secure a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus on Steelers-Texans. Click here to activate this offer.

Most new users will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. If that initial wager loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New players in select states can bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for football fans with these offers. The Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs at home against the Houston Texans. Take advantage of these offers in time for this Monday Night Football matchup.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Pro Football Playoffs Odds Boost Token, Pro Football Playoffs No Sweat Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On January 12, 2026 Information Confirmed By AMNY

There are two different ways to win with BetMGM Sportsbook. Most new users will qualify for the $1,500 first bet. Pick a winner on this first bet to win straight cash. On the flip side, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia to qualify for a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on the NFL or any other game on Monday night. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

Creating an account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Get in on the action in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to use bonus code AMNY1500 to unlock either offer.

to start signing up. Make sure to use bonus code AMNY1500 to unlock either offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10+.

Place a $1,500 first bet on the NFL or bet $10 to get a $150 bonus with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Steelers vs. Texans Betting Preview, Odds

The Texans are the hottest team in the NFL entering the playoffs. They finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, but will still have to go on the road during Wild Card Weekend. Meanwhile, the Steelers won four out of five down the stretch. The winner of this game will face the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Houston has one of the best defenses in the NFL, led by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. It’s no surprise to see the Texans as a slight favorite on the road. Take a quick look at the current odds on BetMGM Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Houston Texans: -3 (+100) // Over 38 (-110) // -160

Pittsburgh Steelers: +3 (-110) // Under 38 (-110) // +135

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.