BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for UNC-Kansas, NBA Cup Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are two different ways to win with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. New players can start with a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start the registration process.

Set up a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia and place a $10 bet. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. New users who sign up in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the stakes for basketball fans this weekend. Start betting on the NBA or college basketball games like Kansas vs. UNC. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these exclusive offers.

Click here and input BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to grab a sign-up bonus. Claim a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet in other locations.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 Unlocks $150 Bonus

Go all in on the NBA or college basketball with these sign-up bonuses. New players on BetMGM Sportsbook will have the chance to secure a 15-1 odds boost in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

All other players will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on the NBA, college basketball, NHL, college football, NFL or any other sport. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses up to $1,500. Players will receive five bonus bets that match the initial stake.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

The sign-up bonus is the right starting point for players, but there are so many other ways to win with BetMGM Sportsbook. Check out these in-app offers:

CBB Odds Boost Token: This is a great opportunity for basketball fans to grab an odds boost for Friday’s games. We expect to see a lot of interest in North Carolina vs. Kansas.

CFB Odds Boost Token: Football fans will also have an odds boost for Friday night’s action. Opt into this offer and apply this boost to games like USC-Northwestern, UCF-Houston and Memphis-Tulane

CFP Parlay Boost: This is a chance for fans to boost the odds on any college football parlay this weekend.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

All new players can sign up with bonus code AMNY1500. Check out the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here and input bonus code AMNY1500 to start signing up.

and input bonus code AMNY1500 to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA or WV).

New users in other states will have access to a $1,500 first bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.