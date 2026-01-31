BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA, CBB + UFC 325

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 and go big with a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus. Use these promos to bet on the NBA, UFC 325, college basketball or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

Most new users will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. If that initial wager loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can turn a $10 bet into a $150 bonus.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans on Saturday night. Basketball fans can choose from the NBA or college basketball. MMA fans will have the chance to bet on a championship fight at UFC 325. BetMGM Sportsbook will have different ways to get in on the action.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to quailfy for a $1,500 first bet. New players in select states can bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: How to Sign Up

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Setting up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. New users can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. Apply promo code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $10 bet to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

Anyone who loses on the $1,500 first bet will receive bonus bets back.

Claim $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

There are two offers available for players on BetMGM Sportsbook. New users in most states will receive the $1,500 first bet. Pick a winner on this first bet to receive straight cash. Players who lose on this initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Players who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will receive a 15-1 odds boost. Place a $10 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, UFC 325 or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus.

UFC 325 Betting Preview, Odds

This is a stacked main card at UFC 325. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will have a rematch for the featherweight belt and there are two important lightweight bouts. Take a look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds for UFC 325 (odds are subject to change before each fight):

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (-145) vs. Diego Lopes (+120)

Lightweight: Dan Hooker (+275) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (-350)

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (+105) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-125)

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (+275) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-350)

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld (-1000) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+625)

