BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Kentucky-Florida, Any CBB Game

College Basketball fans have a prime opportunity to utilize BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. New customers can secure a generous welcome offer tailored to their location: users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the unique option to select a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if their wager wins. For bettors in all other participating states, the $1,500 first bet offer is exclusively available. This provides insurance on your initial wager for any of Saturday’s marquee matchups.

With a massive slate of conference games tipping off today, including the Big 12 showdown between the Kansas Jayhawks and Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum, bettors have distinct options depending on their location. Whether you are looking to bet on the early 12:00 PM CST start in Ames or the 1:00 PM EST tip-off between the St. John’s Red Storm and Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion, selecting the correct bonus code is the first step to claiming your offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Win $1,500 Bonus for College Basketball

The table below details the specific BetMGM Sportsbook Offers and welcome offers available for today’s NCAA men’s basketball schedule:

BetMGM Offer Details AMNY1500 MI, NJ, PA, WV Bet $10 Get $150 Bonus With a Win All Other Participating States $1,500 First Bet Offer

These offers are applicable to the entire Saturday slate, giving you flexibility whether you are watching the early games or waiting for the 3:00 PM EST matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Ensure you use the code corresponding to your state during registration to activate the promotion.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Choose $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

Sports fans located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to a unique offer structure for this college basketball slate. In these four states, new customers can choose between two distinct promotions to use on matchups like the 1:00 PM EST clash between the St. John’s Red Storm and Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The first option is a “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, which grants $150 in bonus bets if a qualifying $10 wager wins. Alternatively, users in these locations can opt for the $1,500 First Bet Offer, providing flexibility depending on their betting strategy.

For bettors residing in all other participating U.S. states, the available promotion is the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion allows new users to place their initial wager on any game—such as the Big 12 battle between the Kansas Jayhawks and Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum—with a safety net in place. If the first bet loses, BetMGM will refund the stake amount up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets. This offer is available throughout the day, covering action right through the 3:00 PM EST tip-off featuring the Kentucky Wildcats at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Take Advantage of BetMGM College Basketball Bonus Code Tonight

The college basketball schedule is packed with high-stakes conference battles featuring AP Top 25 teams. Here are the current lines for today’s marquee matchups:

Clemson Tigers (+634) at Duke Blue Devils (-990) | Spread: Duke -12.5 | Total: 133.5

| Spread: Duke -12.5 | Total: 133.5 St. John’s Red Storm (-413) at Providence Friars (+320) | Spread: St. John’s -8.5 | Total: 170.5

| Spread: St. John’s -8.5 | Total: 170.5 Kansas Jayhawks (+231) at Iowa State Cyclones (-287) | Spread: Iowa State -6.5 | Total: 144.5

| Spread: Iowa State -6.5 | Total: 144.5 Kentucky Wildcats (+525) at Florida Gators (-763) | Spread: Florida -11.5 | Total: 152.5

The headline event takes place at James H. Hilton Coliseum, where the #5 Iowa State Cyclones host the #9 Kansas Jayhawks in a pivotal Big 12 showdown. Iowa State enters as a 6.5-point favorite, bolstered by the sharpshooting of Milan Momcilovic, who leads the conference with a blistering 52% three-point percentage. They will have to contain Kansas forward Flory Bidunga, who has been efficient in the paint with a league-leading 68.6% field goal percentage.

In the ACC, #4 Duke looks to defend Cameron Indoor Stadium against #20 Clemson. The Blue Devils are double-digit favorites (-12.5) behind the dominance of Cameron Boozer. Boozer currently leads the ACC in both scoring (23.0 PPG) and rebounding (9.96 RPG). Elsewhere in the Big East, #17 St. John’s travels to Providence as 8.5-point favorites, with forward Zuby Ejiofor averaging 16.3 points per game for the Red Storm.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Offer for Saturday Hoops

With a full slate of conference rivalries tipping off today, including the marquee matchup between Clemson and Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, now is the perfect time to secure your welcome bonus.

Follow these simple steps to sign up and get in on the action before the first game starts at 12:00 PM EST on ESPN:

Register: Create a new account with BetMGM by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia must use bonus code AMNY150. Users in all other live states should enter bonus code AMNY1500. Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Bet: Place your qualifying wager on any game on the schedule, such as the 12:00 PM CST battle between Kansas and Iowa State at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Once your account is active, you can wager on the full lineup of college basketball, concluding with the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at 3:00 PM EST on ABC.

