BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Thunder, NBA + NCAAB Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Activate BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only). These promos are opportunities for players to start winning big on the NBA and college basketball. Start signing up by clicking here.

This is one of the best months of the year to be a basketball fan. The NBA playoff race is in full swing and college basketball’s March Madness is almost here. BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action this week.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

With the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks set to tip off, bettors have a distinct opportunity to leverage the available welcome offers. New users can select the offer that corresponds to their location to secure value on this matchup or any other game.

The table below outlines the specific bonus codes and offers available for the upcoming slate:

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win Bonus Last Verified On March 4, 2026

For bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the AMNY150 code unlocks a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. This offer serves as a low-risk entry point for wagering on the Thunder’s potent offense or the Knicks’ defense. For those in other participating states, the AMNY1500 code activates the first bet offer, providing a safety net up to $1,500 for initial wagers on the action.

Wednesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Here is the full schedule and current odds for the upcoming NBA action:

Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks

Spread: Thunder -4.5 (-110) | Knicks +4.5 (-110)

Thunder -4.5 (-110) | Knicks +4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Thunder -182 | Knicks +150

Thunder -182 | Knicks +150 Total: 222.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

222.5 (Over -105 | Under -115) Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-115) | Hornets +6.5 (-105)

Celtics -6.5 (-115) | Hornets +6.5 (-105) Moneyline: Celtics -250 | Hornets +200

Celtics -250 | Hornets +200 Total: 212.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

212.5 (Over -110 | Under -110) Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-105) | Hawks +1.5 (-115)

Bucks -1.5 (-105) | Hawks +1.5 (-115) Moneyline: Bucks -120 | Hawks +100

Bucks -120 | Hawks +100 Total: 232.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

The marquee matchup features the New York Knicks hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC enters with a dominant profile that has recently sparked league-wide conversations regarding their “villain” status, a narrative fueled by their draft asset accumulation and aggressive style of play. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anchors the offense, averaging a stellar 31.8 points per game on 55.1% shooting. Jalen Brunson counters with 26.7 points per game for New York. The Thunder are favored despite missing Jalen Williams (hamstring), while the Knicks remain without Miles McBride.

In Boston, the Celtics are -6.5 favorites against the Charlotte Hornets, even with Jayson Tatum sidelined due to an Achilles injury. Jaylen Brown continues to carry the offensive load with 29.0 points per game, but Boston faces a resilient Hornets squad. Charlotte has demonstrated improved form recently, covering the spread consistently during their current winning streak. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks bring a 4-1 record in their last five games into Milwaukee to face a Bucks team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (27.7 PPG).

How to Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

Prospective bettors have time to secure their welcome offer before the action begins. Activating the promotion involves a straightforward registration process designed to get users ready for the game. To claim the offer suited to your location, follow these steps: