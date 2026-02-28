BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Lakers-Warriors + NBA, CBB Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There is no shortage of options for basketball fans this weekend. The Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers in primetime, but that is only one of many great games to choose from. Set up a new account in a few simple steps.

Use This Offer on Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers for a pivotal Pacific Division showdown in San Francisco. The visiting Lakers enter the contest as the betting favorites. Below are the current odds for the matchup.

Bet Type Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors Spread -4.5 (-105) +4.5 (-115) Moneyline -182 +150 Total Points Over 230.5 (-105) Under 230.5 (-115)

The betting trends favor the Los Angeles Lakers in this specific context. The Lakers have performed well recently in similar spots, boasting a 5-1 record against the spread (ATS) on the road as a favorite over their last six games. Conversely, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to cover the number at home against quality competition, going 1-5 ATS in their last six home games against opponents with a winning record. Furthermore, Golden State is just 1-3 ATS as an underdog over their last four contests.

Statistically, this game features two potent offenses. The Golden State Warriors are averaging 115.8 points per game at home this season, while the Los Angeles Lakers average 115.5 points per game on the road. Defensively, the Warriors allow 113.8 points per game compared to the Lakers’ 115.9 points allowed per game.

For total bettors, the trends present a mixed bag. The “Over” has hit in three of the Golden State Warriors’ last four games as an underdog. However, looking at the Lakers’ recent road performance against winning teams, the “Over” has hit in only one of their last six games. With the total set at 230.5, the market expects a relatively high-scoring affair consistent with both teams’ scoring averages.

Once the account is active and funded, bettors can access a full menu of NBA markets for Saturday’s Pacific Division clash, including spread, moneyline, and total points.