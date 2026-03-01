BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs vs. Knicks, Sunday NBA Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New users can leverage BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to secure a valuable welcome offer for Knicks vs. Spurs or any other NBA game. Click here to start the sign-up process.

The welcome offer is divided into two distinct opportunities depending on your location:

Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia: New players in these states can score $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 on the game and their bet wins.

New players in these states can score if they wager $10 on the game and their bet wins. All Other Legal States: Bettors in other active markets can redeem a First-Bet Offer up to $1,500. If your initial wager on the New York Knicks or San Antonio Spurs loses, BetMGM will refund the stake in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 Unlocks 2 Sign-Up Options

With the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks scheduled to tip off this afternoon, eligible bettors have distinct options to welcome the action. The specific promotion available depends on the user’s state of residence, offering tailored value for this matchup.

Below is a breakdown of the current bonus codes and offers available for new users ahead of the game.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10 Get $150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonus Last Verified On March 1, 2026

For basketball fans watching the San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks, the available BetMGM welcome promotion is determined by state location. New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have exclusive access to the $150 bonus.

In all other active states outside of the four mentioned above, the welcome bonus is streamlined to the $1,500 First Bet Offer. If the bet on the Knicks or Spurs loses, BetMGM refunds the wagered amount up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

The San Antonio Spurs are set to travel to New York, NY to face the New York Knicks. Both teams enter this contest with strong statistical profiles; the San Antonio Spurs are averaging 118.5 points per game, while the New York Knicks follow closely with an average of 117.3 points per game. With the Knicks holding home-court advantage but the Spurs showing resilience on the road, this game presents a compelling clash of styles.

The betting markets currently favor the visiting team slightly, with the San Antonio Spurs listed as narrow favorites against the spread. Below are the current odds for the matchup.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread -1.5 (-105) +1.5 (-115) Moneyline -118 -102 Total Points Over 228.5 (-110) Under 228.5 (-110)

The odds reflect a tightly contested battle, with the San Antonio Spurs positioned as -1.5 point favorites on the road. A key betting trend supporting this line indicates that the San Antonio Spurs have won their last 5 games on the road when listed as a favorite. Conversely, the New York Knicks have struggled recently against quality competition, going 1-3 against the spread in their last 4 games against opponents with a winning record.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

With the San Antonio Spurs set to challenge the New York Knicks, ensuring your account is ready before the game. The registration process is designed to be efficient, allowing new users to secure their welcome offer in time for the game.

Follow the steps below to create an account and activate the promotion: