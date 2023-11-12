BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500: Jets-Raiders $1.5K Bet for Sunday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can activate BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to lock in a massive $1,500 first bet for Sunday Night Football tonight. The Jets and Raiders are meeting in a pivotal game when it comes to the AFC Playoff picture.

New bettors who take advantage of BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 will automatically qualify for a $1,500 first bet on Sunday Night Football tonight. Place a cash wager on this game and if it loses, receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

The Jets are trying to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Chargers last week. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 1-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Both teams have eyes on the playoffs despite inconsistent play this year.

BetMGM Sportsbook is home to competitive odds, a comprehensive list of markets, and plenty of same game parlay options. Bet on Sunday Night Football with this new promo and get off to a fast start.

Click here to get started with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 for a $1,500 first bet on Jets vs. Raiders tonight.

Claim BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 for Jets vs. Raiders

This BetMGM offer unlocks a $1,500 first bet for Jets vs. Raiders today. This provides a ton of flexibility for bettors. Remember, this promo covers any losses up to $1,500 and it’s available for a wide range of Sunday Night Football markets.

Although the Jets have been awful on offense in recent weeks, they have one of the top defenses in the NFL. This will be the toughest task Las Vegas rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell has faced in his entire career.

BetMGM Sportsbook sees this game as a toss-up. The Jets are 1.5-point favorites on the road tonight despite the anemic offense lately. The Raiders are hoping to carry some of momentum from last weekend into tonight.

How to redeem BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500

This BetMGM Sportsbook offer is only on the table for new bettors. Roll into tonight’s primetime matchup by following these simple steps:

Use this link to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input bonus code AMNY1500 to trigger this offer.

Set up a new user profile and deposit at least $10 into your newly-created account.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Lock in a $1,500 first bet on Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Anyone who loses on that initial wager will get a full refund in bonus bets.

Sunday Night Football Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are becoming one of the most popular ways to bet on the NFL and we expect to see a lot of interest in tonight’s primetime game. Bettors can combine multiple bet legs on Jets vs. Raiders into one massive payday.

Of course, it’s important for inexperienced bettors to know that same game parlays are much tougher to win than straight bets. However, players who put together a winner will win huge payouts for low-risk wagers. BetMGM Sportsbook has no shortage of options for Sunday Night Football.

