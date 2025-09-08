BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Claim $150 Vikings-Bears MNF Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL is back in full force and players can raise the stakes with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. Set up a new account and start betting on Bears vs. Vikings. Click here to start the registration process.

New players can place a $5 bet on any game to get a $150 bonus with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Anyone who signs up in a different state will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on Monday Night Football. This is an NFC North rivalry game with two exciting, young quarterbacks leading the charge. Football fans who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook will have access

Click here to activate BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 and grab a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Secure $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or Grab a $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, Pro Football SGP Boost, Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On September 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

Although it’s worth mentioning that these promos apply to any sport listed on BetMGM Sportsbook, we know most eyes are going to be on Monday Night Football. Simply set up a new account and start locking in these bonuses.

New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be eligible for the 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses. Players in other states can start with the $1,500 first bet. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these offers. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Apply bonus code AMNY1500 to activate either offer.

to start signing up. Apply bonus code AMNY1500 to activate either offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet.

Other Ways to Bet on Bears vs. Vikings

This BetMGM promo is a starting point for players, but there are other options for this Monday Night Football matchup. Check out the other in-app offers:

Second Chance Touchdown Scorer: Bet on a first touchdown prop bet for Bears-Vikings. If your player scores the second touchdown of the game, you win bonuses.

Bet on a first touchdown prop bet for Bears-Vikings. If your player scores the second touchdown of the game, you win bonuses. Pro Football SGP Boost Token: Boost the odds on a same game parlay for this Monday Night Football matchup.

Boost the odds on a same game parlay for this Monday Night Football matchup. Any Sport Parlay Boost Token: This is a straightforward opportunity for all types of sports fans. Boost the odds on a parlay with any sport.

These are great offers for players to use on Bears-Vikings and close out Week 1 of the NFL season with a bang. Go all in on Monday Night Football.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.