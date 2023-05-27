BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 bet offer for Celtics-Heat Game 6 showdown

The latest BetMGM bonus code offer is unleashing a huge opportunity for basketball fans tonight. Bettors can go big on the Celtics or Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

New players who activate this BetMGM bonus code offer can place a $1,000 first bet on Celtics-Heat Game 6. Anyone who loses on that first bet will get a full refund in bonus bets.

Needless to say, Game 6 is going to be a battle. The Celtics are trying to stave off elimination for a third consecutive game. Meanwhile, the Heat are trying to avoid going to a Game 7 after opening up a 3-0 series lead. No team in NBA history has ever blown a 3-0 lead.

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new bettors on Memorial Day Weekend. Instead of starting off with a basic bet on Game 6, go big with this four-figure offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code Stacks Up $1K Bet for Celtics-Heat

This is an opportunity for basketball fans to go all in on the Celtics or Heat in Game 6 tonight. Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on the Eastern Conference Finals. If that bet loses, BetMGM Sportsbook will issue a match in bonus bets.

And on the other hand, bettors who win that initial wager will take home straight cash. New users who win will be able to withdraw that cash immediately.

We expect to see a lot of interest in Celtics-Heat tonight, but there are tons of options for bettors on BetMGM Sportsbook right now. Memorial Day Weekend is always a busy time in MLB.

Getting Started With This BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

There is no need to input a bonus code to unlock this offer. Click here and create a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook to qualify for this $1,000 first bet for Celtics-Heat.

and create a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook to qualify for this $1,000 first bet for Celtics-Heat. After creating an account, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your initial wager. PayPal, online banking, credit cards, and debit cards are all popular methods of deposit.

Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store, respectively.

Place a $1,000 first bet on the Celtics or Heat tonight. Anyone who loses will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 Odds

Once again, the Celtics are favored to win. It’s been a common theme throughout this series despite the fact that the Heat took the first three games. Miami is at home and we expect this to be a close game no matter what. Here’s a closer look at the current game lines for Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. BetMGM Sportsbook has competitive odds on the action (odds subject to change before tip-off):

Boston Celtics: -2.5 (-110) // Over 210.5 (-110) // -145

Miami Heat: +2.5 (-110) // Under 210.5 (-110) // +120

