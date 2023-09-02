BetMGM bonus code: College football bonus scores $1,500 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with this BetMGM bonus code offer and go big on college football Week 1. There is no shortage of matchups for football fans throughout the weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into this new promo.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

New bettors will have access to a $1,500 first bet through this BetMGM bonus code. Place a real money wager on any college football game. If that bet loses, bettors will receive a refund in bonuses for up to $1,500.

Choose from any game this weekend. Penn State is taking on West Virginia, Ohio State is on the road to take on Indiana, and North Carolina vs. South Carolina. In other words, there are great matchups out there for bettors on BetMGM Sportsbook. This four-figure promotion provides new players with a chance to go big on the action. Sports fans in Kentucky can pre-register now by clicking here.

Click this link to access this BetMGM bonus code offer and claim a $1,500 first bet for any college football game this weekend.

How to Get Started With This BetMGM Bonus Code

First off, let’s outline the registration process on BetMGM Sportsbook. New players can sign up and activate this offer by following the step-by-step guide below:

Click here to secure this offer. This will bypass the need for a bonus code.

to secure this offer. This will bypass the need for a bonus code. After reaching a registration landing page, provide basic information to create an account.

Make a deposit through any of the preferred payment methods (PayPal, online banking, credit/debit card, etc.)

Using the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), download the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Lock in a first bet of up to $1,500 on any college football game tonight. A loss will trigger a refund in bonuses.

New users can sign up early in Kentucky and claim a $100 bonus. Sports betting will go live in the Bluegrass State on September 28, 2023. Click here to get started in Kentucky.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1,500 College Football Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is laying the groundwork for bettors ahead of this college football weekend. Start with a cash wager on any game. Any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered by this promo.

Although picking a winner is half the battle, this new promo will tilt the odds in your favor. Given how many options there are in college football, this is one of the most flexible offers on the market. BetMGM Sportsbook has competitive odds on all the games.

College Football Championship Odds

Although a few teams have already played, bettors can still bet on the College Football Playoff. BetMGM Sportsbook has odds on who will win it all this season. The usual suspects are well-represented, but anything can happen. Here’s a look at the current odds to win the College Football Playoff this year:

Georgia +225

Alabama +600

Michigan +700

Ohio State +800

LSU +1200

USC +1400

Penn State +1500

Clemson +1800

Florida State +1800

Texas +2000

Notre Dame +3000

Tennessee +3500

Oregon +4000

Washington +4000

Texas A&M +4000

Oklahoma +6000

Wisconsin +6000

Utah +8000

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.