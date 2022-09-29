BetMGM bonus code: Dolphins-Bengals TNF is here, get wild offers

Players that are ready to step up their game can use the BetMGM bonus code to get a $1,000 risk-free bet ahead of NFL Week 4, college football, and a big run of sports action. Meanwhile, players in Kansas, Illinois, and Louisiana can grab a special bet $10, get $200 bonus on any NFL game, including the Thursday night matchup between the Dolphins and Bengals.

After you enable the BetMGM bonus code, your first bet will be insured up to $1,000. In other words, if you do not win the wager, you get a betting credit refund.

There will never be a better time to have a risk-free bet at your disposal. Thursday Night Football takescenter stage tomorrow when the Dolphins play the Bengals in Cincinnati. There is a prime time college game as well between Utah State and #19 BYU. On Friday night, there is more college football before the full slate on Saturday.

Click here to unlock the BetMGM bonus code that will generate a $1K risk-free initial wager. Get the TD bonus in select states here.

BetMGM bonus code summary

There are a few key elements to highlight. Most importantly, this offer is designed for first-time users to give newcomers a shot at an immediate boost. Secondly, aside from football and baseball, all other sports are included in the promotion. In addition, you can bet in any market, so you can take various different approaches when you are handicapping.

With regard to the increment, you are getting the most bang for your buck if you go for the $1,000. However, regardless of the amount that you bet, your first wager will be risk-free. The idea is to win the bet and rake in the cash. A second chance will not be needed if you win, but it will definitely come in handy if you don’t.

How to enable the BetMGM bonus code

First, click this link or any other link that we are sharing on this page. As a result, the code will be triggered, and you will be eligible for the risk-free bet.

Then, when you arrive on the landing page, follow the prompts. You fill in a few fields with personal information, and your location is verified. The geolocation step is required to satisfy gaming regulations.

Thirdly, grab your phone and download the app. When you have the app, you will have mobile wagering flexibility along with access to exclusive promotions.

After that, ask yourself how much you are going to bet risk-free and make a corresponding deposit. This is easy, because there are several different approved methods.

Lastly, make a bet up to $1,000 in any market. If you win, you get a cash payout when the bet settles. In the event of a loss, you get a refund in free bets.

Promotions and rewards

You become eligible for standard user promotions after you make your first cash bet. They come in different forms, but all of them put the odds in your favor in one way or another. These special offers never stop coming, but football season is always a good time for established player promotions. There is also a BetMGM Rewards program that you can participate in to earn perks like free hotel stays.

