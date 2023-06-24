BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 MLB first bet covered in bonus bets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

An incredible baseball weekend inspired BetMGM to craft a new $1,000 first bet offer, available through our exclusive BetMGM bonus code links.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Our BetMGM bonus code links activate the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer for new customers. First-time bettors in eligible states will earn a complete bonus bet refund if their first bet worth as much as $1,000 settles as a loss.

It’s a busy weekend in Major League Baseball. In addition to must-see games like Braves-Reds, Mets-Phillies, and Rangers-Yankees, the Cubs and Cardinals face off two times in London. BetMGM customers who sign up today can wager up to $1,000 on any of these matchups without sweating a loss. They can also get a bonus bet refund after wagering on non-MLB markets, like the Florida-LSU College World Series Final.

Dive into an action-packed MLB weekend with a $1,000 First Bet Offer after utilizing our BetMGM bonus code links here.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Tackle Saturday MLB with Fully-Backed $1K Bet

Anything can happen throughout a long 162-game season. To account for any surprises and unexpected results, BetMGM created a First Bet Offer for its first-time customers wagering on any upcoming MLB action.

First, qualify for the offer by clicking the links within this post. After completing a brief registration, place your first cash wager on one of the many upcoming baseball games. A victory on any eligible prop, like run total or moneyline, results in every dollar of the expected cash profit. But a loss returns the total amount of your wager in bonus bets, up to $1,000. Just like that, you’ll have the capital to replenish your bankroll with cold, hard cash in the first few days of summer.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Sign Up This Weekend

The registration process for BetMGM Sportsbook customers takes little time or effort. If you’re in a BetMGM-approved state, follow the instructions below to head into the action with the $1,000 First Bet Offer:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM bonus code links. The links take care of the promo code on your behalf.

Provide each piece of necessary account information, like name and email address.

Deposit cash using a BetMGM-approved banking method.

Wager up to $1,000 on an eligible betting market, like MLB or the College World Series.

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $1,000) after a loss. BetMGM cancels the First Bet Offer if a bettor wins their qualifying stake.

Get a $25 Bonus with SGP Insurance

BetMGM’s First Bet Offer covers any $1,000 bet for new customers. However, the site has an additional promo for Same Game Parlays this weekend.

Head to the “Promotions” section of BetMGM to opt into the “MLB Same Game Parlay Insurance” promo. Bettors will get a refund of up to $25 in bonus bets if their qualifying MLB SGP loses by one leg. A typical parlay needs a 100% hit rate to return everything, so BetMGM is doing bettors a solid by refunding close losses.

Click here to activate our BetMGM bonus code links and secure the new $1,000 First Bet Offer for this weekend’s MLB action.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.