BetMGM bonus code for MLB this week scores $1,000 bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The MLB is about to be the top option on the market for bettors and this BetMGM bonus code offer is raising the stakes on the action. Bet on any baseball game this week with this four-figure offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New players who take advantage of this BetMGM bonus code offer will have the opportunity to place a $1,000 first bet. If this real money wager loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

The MLB season is starting to heat up as summer approaches. The dog days of summer are going to be all about baseball as teams jockey for a spot in the postseason. But October is a long way off. In the meantime, bettors can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and win big with this $1,000 first bet. There will be no shortage of options for bettors to choose from.

Click here to activate this BetMGM bonus code offer and place a $1,000 first bet on any MLB game this week.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1,000 MLB Bet

This $1,000 first bet is a straightforward offer that puts the power in the hands of players. Sign up and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on this initial wager. We also recommend downloading the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Next up, place a real money wager on any MLB game. Winners will take home straight cash that is immediately withdrawable. However, anyone who loses will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

This BetMGM Sportsbook offer is also available for other sports. With that said, we expect to see the most interest in MLB games during the week.

Also, those looking for the top NJ casino apps will want to check out BetMGM Casino NJ for a $25 bonus and $1,000 deposit match offer.

How to Get Started With This BetMGM Bonus Code

Signing up and activating this offer won’t take long. New players can create an account on a computer or mobile device, but we recommend the app for a seamless experience:

Click here to start the registration process. This will bypass the need for a bonus code.

to start the registration process. This will bypass the need for a bonus code. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on any MLB game this week.

Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Betting on MLB in June

BetMGM Sportsbook has tons of different ways to bet on baseball in June. There are going to be games every single day throughout the month. Same game parlays are one of the most popular ways to bet on MLB and other sports. Create potentially lucrative parlays with multiple bet legs from the same game. These bet legs could include wagers on the spread, moneyline, total runs, individual player props, and more. While these types of wagers can be tough to hit, they offer massive paydays to new players.

Click here to activate this BetMGM bonus code offer and place a $1,000 first bet on any MLB game this week.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.