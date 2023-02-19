BetMGM bonus code for NBA All-Star Game, college hoops scores $1,000 first bet offer

BetMGM generated a registration promotion that provides sign-ups a great opportunity at a major payday on today’s sporting action. A BetMGM bonus code unlocks a first bet offer that works with any wager type in any sport.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

The links on this page all apply that BetMGM bonus code automatically for the registrant. As a result, the new patron earns a $1,000 first bet offer that the player has complete control over.

While the first bet offer works with any sport, college basketball is certainly at the forefront of many bettors’ minds. After all, teams are in the final weeks of their regular seasons, with conference tournaments on-deck. All of that leads right into the NCAA Tournament, the peak of March Madness. There are countless important games with great betting angles that bettors can exploit right now.

Click here to directly engage the BetMGM bonus code that unlocks an unrestricted $1,000 first bet offer for any sport.

BetMGM Bonus Code Activates $1,000 First Bet Offer

Sports fans and bettors are now venturing into their first weekend without football until late summer. BetMGM is making that transition far more palatable with one of the best registration promotions on the market. A BetMGM bonus code triggers a $1,000 first bet offer for all new users that is perfect for college basketball. Each link on this page locks that code in automatically for the sign-up, keeping bonus acquisition stress-free. By creating a first-time BetMGM account through those links, new members can immediately take advantage of that first bet offer.

As mentioned, this first bet offer pairs nicely with the jam-packed upcoming college basketball schedule. After all, there are zero limitations on what game you must pick or what type of bet you must make. However, registrants also are free to deploy their first bet on any other sport BetMGM offers, as well. If the first pick wins, the sportsbook pays the winner out in full with withdrawable funds. On the other hand, if the selection loses, BetMGM refunds the loss up to $1,000 with bonus bets. The refund is broken up into five equal bonus bets that add up to the original risk amount, unless the original risk was less than $50, which will induce a single bonus bet refund. The player can then use the bonus bets however they want. In other words, you get a second shot to bet with your original money without additional risk.

Four Steps to Utilize BetMGM Bonus Code Properly

BetMGM made it a priority to ensure new users could claim this promotion without stress. Therefore, they worked to streamline the registration and bonus acquisition processes. As a result, you can now unlock this bonus offer in a matter of minutes with the four-step guide below:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to directly apply the necessary BetMGM bonus code for this offer.

or any link on this page to directly apply the necessary BetMGM bonus code for this offer. Secondly, register a new BetMGM account by providing all required personal information. To clarify, you will need to give your name, address, birthdate, email, etc.

Thirdly, make your initial deposit for at least $10, but large enough to support your intended first bet.

Lastly, lock in your first wager, knowing that BetMGM reimburses a loss up to $1,000 with bonus bets.

SIU v. Bradley an Important Sunday MVC Matchup

This weekend is a veritable treasure trove of great college basketball matchups. Almost every Top-25 team is in action. Bubble teams are facing off all over the place, as are teams fighting for conference titles. In other words, claiming this page’s $1,000 first bet offer with our BetMGM bonus code sets you up with countless betting angles to exploit. One under-the-radar contest that Missouri Valley Conference fans will key in on tips off at 2p ET on Sunday.

Southern Illinois will host Bradley in a game with major implications atop the MVC standings. The home Salukis are in a three-way tie in third place in the MVC, a game behind co-leaders Drake and Bradley. The top four spots earn byes in the MVC Tournament, making this homestretch important for those five teams. Southern Illinois is 12-1 at home, but did lose to Bradley by double-digits just over two weeks ago.

Click here to directly engage the BetMGM bonus code that unlocks an unrestricted $1,000 first bet offer for any sport.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.