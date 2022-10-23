BetMGM bonus code for NFL Week 7: $1K RFB, $200 TD offer

There are a ton of NFL games, as well as potential elimination games in the MLB Playoffs, and you can activate a BetMGM bonus code offer via the links on this page for a huge offer. Bettors in most states where the app is available can secure a risk-free bet, while those in Illinois, Kansas, and Louisiana can earn a $200 bonus if a TD is scored in the game of their choice.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

New players who apply our BetMGM bonus code by clicking on the links on this page will either get a $1,000 risk-free bet or the chance to turn a $10 bet into a $200 TD bonus. The latter offer is only available in Illinois, Kansas, and Louisiana.

There is no shortage of exciting games today. The MLB Playoffs will see the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros attempt to advance to the World Series in Game 5 and Game 4, respectively, of their LCS series. Football fans are also in for a treat with a loaded Sunday slate of Week 7 games.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet by activating our BetMGM bonus code. Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if either NFL team in the game of your choice scores a touchdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Offer

Risk-free bet offers are rather common in legal online sports betting. What sets this offer apart from other promos is what happens if your first bet loses. Rather than issue a one-shot do-over bet, BetMGM will divide your site credit refund into five separate free bets, which you can use on any sport, even if its not the one you initially wagered on.

For example, if you bet $400 on the New York Giants to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Jaguars win, you will get back five $80 free bets to use on other NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL games. That gives your the ability to spread out your second chance across multiple games for a better chance of earning a win.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

All prospective bettors in states where the BetMGM app is live –except for New York– can register for one of two great promos. Follow these instructions to get in on the action today:

Click here to apply the BetMGM bonus code for a $1,000 risk-free bet.

to apply the BetMGM bonus code for a $1,000 risk-free bet. Enter the necessary information to set up an account.

Choose a deposit method like PayPal or online banking.

Add money to your account to use for your risk-free bet.

Select any game in the BetMGM app.

Wager up to $1,000 on the game or player bet of your choice.

You will receive a cash profit plus your original stake back if your first bet wins. However, if your bet settles as a loss, BetMGM will issue up to $1,000 back in free bets to use on other sports games.

Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus for IL, KS, LA

One important thing to note about this Bet $10, Win $200 TD bonus offer is that it’s only available in Illinois, Kansas, and Louisiana. If you happen to be in one of those states, you can turn a simple $10 moneyline bet on any NFL team into a $200 bonus win or lose. As long as either team in the game of your choice scores a touchdown, you’ll pick up a $200 bonus.

For example, if you bet $10 on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers, but they get shut out 21-0, you would still get the $200 TD bonus by virtue of the Niners scoring a TD. If your team were to win, you would collect the $200 bonus, your $10+ moneyline wager, and a cash profit.

Bet $10, Win $200 if either team in the game of your choice scores a TD with our BetMGM bonus code when you click here.