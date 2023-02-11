BetMGM bonus code for Super Bowl 57 provides ultimate first bet offer

Tackling Super Bowl Sunday requires a special promotion, so our BetMGM bonus code links help new customers unlock the new $1,000 First Bet Offer for Chiefs-Eagles.

Our BetMGM bonus code links trigger the $1,000 First Bet Offer, BetMGM’s Super Bowl promotion for eligible states. First-time bettors who sign up within this post will get a complete refund in bonus bets if they lose their qualifying wager worth up to $1,000 on the big game.

BetMGM is known as “The King of Sportsbooks,” and the site is keeping its crown with its $1,000 First Bet Offer. As the Chiefs and Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, bettors across the country will earn complete protection on any initial Super Bowl bet worth up to a grand. As a result, they’ll finish the night with stone-cold cash or head into next week with fully-refunded bonus bets and infinite money-making possibilities.

Utilize our BetMGM bonus code offer here and score the $1,000 First Bet Offer before the Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday night.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo Unleashes $1K First Bet Offer for Prospective Super Bowl Bettors

Whether you’re flying high with the Eagles or charging hard with the Chiefs, your first eligible bet for the big game is covered through BetMGM’s First Bet Offer. Use our promo links to register, then head to the Super Bowl LVII betting market to place a bet. Anything up to $1,000 cash will return bonus bets after a loss, so no player will close the weekend empty-handed.

An interesting note regarding BetMGM’s First Bet Offer is its bonus bet distribution. It’s standard practice for online sportsbooks to issue a single-use bonus bet after a losing wager. But BetMGM delivers five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial stake (i.e., $1,000 loss returns five $200 bonus bets). This allows new players to spread the wealth across multiple markets without placing their eggs in one basket.

Activating BetMGM Bonus Code Links

The $1,000 First Bet Offer won’t be available for long, so sign up before kickoff to lock in the promotion. We’ve laid out helpful instructions for prospective players, so read more below to get started on BetMGM before Super Bowl Sunday arrives:

Enter each required field and verify your playing area to create an account.

Enter each required field and verify your playing area to create an account.

Deposit cash using one of BetMGM’s approved banking methods.

Place a qualifying wager worth up to $1,000 on Chiefs-Eagles.

Get a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $1,000) if your stake loses. A win negates the promotion and delivers cash winnings.

Pre-Built Parlays

BetMGM offers a One Game Parlay market for the Super Bowl, allowing bettors to combine multiple props from Chiefs-Eagles into one clean ticket. While there’s always a risk attached to any parlay, the cash payout is often too tempting to ignore.

If you need help coming up with a suitable OGP, BetMGM created several pre-built parlays. All pre-made OGPs are listed in the Chiefs-Eagles market, including this three-leg parlay for players expecting huge nights from both starting quarterbacks:

Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ passing touchdowns

Patrick Mahomes to throw 3+ passing touchdowns

Over 50.5 total points

The odds for this OGP come out to +350, meaning a $100 wager would return $350 in cash profit with a win.

The odds for this OGP come out to +350, meaning a $100 wager would return $350 in cash profit with a win.

