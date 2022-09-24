BetMGM bonus code goes big for CFB Saturday, NFL Sunday

The latest BetMGM bonus code is opening the door to two big bonuses. Instead of taking a chance on college football Saturday or NFL Week 3 games, get started with one of these promotions for a fast start.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this BetMGM bonus code will have two options. New bettors in most states will be able to place a $1,000 risk-free bet. Meanwhile, anyone in Kansas, Illinois, or Louisiana will be able to bet $10 on any game and win $200 if either team scores a touchdown.

The 2022 NFL season is already off to a wild start. The first two weeks of the year have featured crazy comebacks, shocking upsets, high-scoring shootouts, and everything in between.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top-tier options out there for football bettors. Either promo here can set the stage for a big win in Week 3. Here’s a deep dive into the details behind this offer, including the process for registering an account.

Click here to activate this BetMGM bonus code and lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet. Click here to grab a no-brainer $200 touchdown bonus in Kansas, Illinois, or Louisiana.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Players in most states will have the option of claiming this $1,000 risk-free bet. Essentially, this BetMGM bonus code provides new bettors with 100% first-bet insurance up to $1,000. Winnings will be paid out in cash while losses will be offset with site credit.

For what it’s worth, bettors don’t need to place a $1,000 bet to claim this offer. Rather, any bet up to that number will be covered. For example, someone who places a $500 wager and loses will receive $500 back in site credit.

Bet $10, Win $200 on any TD

Now, for select users in three states (Kansas, Illinois, and Louisiana), there is a 20-1 touchdown odds boost on the table. Bet $10 on any NFL team. If either team scores a touchdown in that game, this $200 bonus will convert. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus cashes.

While it’s possible for an NFL game to end without a touchdown, it’s not likely. Out of 33 NFL games so far this season, there has been at least one touchdown in each game. At 20-1 odds with a $200 payout, it’s hard to beat the value of this BetMGM promo.

How to Unlock This BetMGM Bonus Code

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help new players hit the ground running with either bonus. Signing up only takes a few minutes and it’s a fairly simple process, which is detailed below:

Use the correct link to automatically activate this BetMGM bonus code. Click here for the $1,000 risk-free bet. Click here for the $200 TD bonus (only available in KS, IL, LA)

Create an account and make an initial cash deposit.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 risk-free bet OR a $10 wager on any NFL game.

Click here to activate this BetMGM bonus code and lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet. Click here to grab a no-brainer $200 touchdown bonus in Kansas, Illinois, or Louisiana.