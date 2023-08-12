BetMGM bonus code: Kick off NFL Preseason Week 1 with $1,000 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are six NFL preseason games coming up today and this BetMGM bonus code offer is a great way to start betting on football. This is one of the most lucrative new user promos available this weekend and here’s how bettors can get in on the action.

New players who activate this BetMGM bonus code offer can bet up to $1,000 on any NFL preseason game. Players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if that wager loses.

Although there is nothing quite like Week 1 of the NFL season, we can get a taste of it with the preseason this weekend. Of course, it’s not the same, but there are plenty of games to bet on today. From Jets-Panthers to Eagles-Ravens, new players will have options. Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards of this offer.

Click this link to get started with this BetMGM bonus code offer and claim a $1,000 first bet for any NFL preseason game tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim $1K NFL Preseason Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is stepping into the NFL preseason with a four-figure offer for new players. Signing up through any of the links on this page will be enough to unlock this offer. From there, place a real money wager on any game.

This BetMGM promo will back up that first bet. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

It’s also worth highlighting the fact that this offer is applicable to other sports as well. The MLB postseason race is heating up and there are niche sports like tennis, golf, and soccer to choose from as well.

How to Redeem This BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

Signing up and redeeming this offer is a breeze. In fact, bettors who sign up with the step-by-step guide below won’t even need to input a promo code:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Create an account and make a cash deposit through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on any NFL preseason game today.

Players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

NFL Preseason Week 1

We all know that NFL preseason games can be unpredictable. After all, we don’t always know who is going to play or for how long. We do know that veteran Aaron Rodgers won’t be suiting up for the Jets. Meanwhile, rookie Bryce Young will be under center for the Panthers, but there’s no telling how many series he will play. That’s just one example of preseason football uncertainty. With all that said, BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on the NFL this weekend.

