BetMGM bonus code AMNY1000 offers $1,000 first bet bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 4

Bet on the Cavaliers vs. Knicks with the top BetMGM bonus code offer for the NBA Playoffs. New users can follow our links to make a big bet on Game 4. Our links will apply the bonus code for you.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

The BetMGM bonus code unlocks a $1,000 first bet. If you lose this wager, you will automatically receive a bonus bet refund that equals the amount of your losing wager.

The Knicks are up 2-1 on the Cavs heading into Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. New York is a 2.5-point favorite on the BetMGM app. Customers can find player props, live odds, and a same-game parlay builder to create a unique wager with multiple markets. As you bet, you will be unlocking perks through BetMGM Rewards, which includes discounts that can be used at MGM Resorts across the country.

Sign up here to activate the BetMGM bonus code. New customers can register and place a bet up to $1K on the Knicks vs. Cavs or any other NBA game on Sunday.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Bet Up to $1K on Cavs vs. Knicks

The Knicks took advantage of their first game at home, winning 99-79 in Game 3 to take the lead in the series. You can use this first bet offer on the spread or any other market, such as a player prop. Donovan Mitchell has the highest point total for the game at 28.5, and then Julius Randle’s is set at 23.5. As the game unfolds, you can use the BetMGM app to place live wagers. This is the perfect way to hedge your pregame bet.

On Sunday, you can also find odds for the Kings vs. Warriors, Celtics vs. Hawks, and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. The Nuggets have a chance to sweep the Timberwolves to become the second team to win their opening series.

Steps to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code for the NBA Playoffs

Registration only takes a few minutes. BetMGM is now available in many states across the US. Take these steps to use the welcome bonus for the NBA Playoffs.

Click here to activate the BetMGM bonus code and register. Provide the required info to verify your age and identity. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your Android or iPhone. Use an available banking method to fund your account. Place a wager up to $1K on the Cavs vs. Knicks.

If you lose a bet of $50 or more, BetMGM will give you five bonus bets that are each 20% of your initial wager.

Updated Future Odds for the NBA Finals

Since the Bucks lost Game 3 on Saturday, they are no longer favored to win the NBA Finals. The Celtics now have the best odds to win it all on the BetMGM app at +280. The Bucks are still next with odds at +400, followed by the Suns, Nuggets, 76ers, and Warriors.

Check the promotions tab to find more sports betting bonuses to use on the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB season, and NFL Draft. There is a free contest for the NFL Draft with a $25K grand prize.

Click here to activate the BetMGM bonus code offer for the Knicks vs. Cavs on Sunday afternoon. New users can bet up to $1K on the game and get a bonus bet refund after a loss.