BetMGM bonus code: MLB offer keys $1,000 first bet weekend bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Another exciting Saturday on the MLB calendar inspired BetMGM to release a $1,000 First Bet Offer, available to new customers through our BetMGM bonus code links.

Take advantage of our BetMGM bonus code links to activate the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer. First-time bettors in eligible states will earn a full refund in bonus bets if their initial MLB wager up to $1,000 settles as a loss.

Saturday features all 30 MLB teams in action, many engaged in critical matchups. Some of today’s best games include Astros-Yankees, Braves-Cubs, and Blue Jays-Red Sox, though every showdown has as much money-making potential as the last. If you’re searching for an easy way to bet on baseball without fearing a loss, sign up for BetMGM through this post to lock in the $1,000 First Bet Offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Score $1K First Bet on Saturday MLB

Baseball is one of the most unpredictable sports. The best teams still lose 60+ games, while the cellar-dwellers still end with 60+ wins. That’s a huge reason BetMGM wanted to create an offer covering MLB losses with a 100% bonus bet refund.

Click any of the links within this post to activate the First Bet Offer. After completing a brief registration, place your first cash wager on one of today’s MLB matchups. As expected, a victory on any prop delivers the standard cash payout. But if your qualifying stake settles as a loss, “The King of Sportsbooks” will return your stake back in bonus bets.

Bettors can risk up to $1,000 on any suitable MLB prop to qualify for the First Bet Offer. BetMGM will issue five bonus bets worth 20% of the wager, so you’ll have multiple chances to replenish your bankroll this summer.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

We’ve listed every step bettors must take to secure the First Bet Offer. Read the instructions below, then enjoy your first $1,000 MLB bet on the house:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM bonus code links. Players won’t need to input a specific code to register.

Provide all essential account information, including name and birthday.

Deposit cash using a BetMGM-approved banking method.

Wager up to $1,000 on the MLB betting market.

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $1,000) after a loss. BetMGM cancels the First Bet Offer if the qualifying wager settles as a win.

MLB SGP Insurance

The First Bet Offer isn’t the only BetMGM promotion covering losing bets with a bonus bet refund. Head to the “Promotions” section on BetMGM and opt into the “MLB Same Game Parlay Insurance” offer.

MLB Same Game Parlay Insurance protects qualifying 4+ leg SGPs if one leg loses. So if your five-leg, +800 SGP fails because one prop didn’t hit, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet worth up to $25. Bettors must opt-in and wager at least $25 on an eligible MLB SGP to qualify for this promotion.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.