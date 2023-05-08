BetMGM bonus code: NBA $1,000 first bet offer, Knicks-Heat betting tips

BetMGM generated a registration promotion that provides sign-ups a great opportunity at a major payday from tonight’s NBA playoff games. A BetMGM bonus code unlocks a first bet offer that works with any wager type in any sport, in fact.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

The links on this page all apply that BetMGM bonus code automatically for the registrant. As a result, the new patron earns a $1,000 first bet offer over which they have complete control.

While the first bet offer works with any sport, the NBA Playoffs are certainly at the forefront of many bettors’ minds. After all, the conference semifinals are all extremely close series, thus far. The Sixers-Celtics and Suns-Nuggets series are each knotted at 2-2. Additionally, the Heat and Lakers lead the Knicks and Warriors, respectively, 2-1. Those latter two series play their Game 4s tonight, providing countless betting angles that bettors can exploit.

Click here to directly engage the BetMGM bonus code that unlocks an unrestricted $1,000 first bet offer for any sport.

Apply BetMGM Bonus Code for Valuable First Bet Offer

BetMGM’s current registration promotion coupled with today’s matchups in the NBA Playoffs makes for the perfect combination. Sign-ups can join the “King of Sportsbooks” and secure a $1,000 first bet offer today. A BetMGM bonus code unlocks this opportunity. Any link on this page will automatically apply that code for you, making bonus acquisition simple.

By registering in that fashion, new users unlock that $1,000 first bet offer. The patron can place any first bet they wish in any sports market using any wager type. Therefore, tonight’s two conference semifinals Game 4s make perfect options. If the player’s selection wins, the sportsbook pays them out in full as they would any other winning bet. Conversely, if the initial pick loses, BetMGM promises to refund the loss in full up to $1,000.

That reimbursement arrives as a series of five bonus bets of equal amounts, totaling your original bet amount (up to $1,000). This only changes if your original wager was less than $50. In that case, you will receive one bonus bet for the full amount. You can then use those bonus bets however you wish in any sports. In other words, it provides you the opportunity to re-wager your entire original bet amount without putting one additional dollar of your own money at risk.

Quick Guide Key to Implementing BetMGM Bonus Code

This promotion is as easy to make yours as it is potentially lucrative to possess. As a matter of fact, you can register and secure your $1,000 first bet offer in a matter of minutes. To do so, you simply need to utilize the four-step quick guide shared below:

Firstly, you must click here or any of this page’s links to engage our BetMGM bonus code.

or any of this page’s links to engage our BetMGM bonus code. After that, you will create a first-time BetMGM account by inputting some required data fields. For example, the sportsbook needs your full name, home address, date of birth, email, etc.

Thirdly, you must make an initial deposit of at least $10. However, you will want to ensure that deposit is large enough to cover your intended first bet.

At last, place your first wager, which BetMGM will fully refund up to $1,000 with bonus bets if it loses.

Key Totals Trends for Knicks-Heat Game 4

The outcome of tonight’s NYK-Mia Game 4 will send the series in one of two very different paths. Should the Heat win, they would take a commanding 3-1 series lead, earning three chances to clinch. A New York victory flips home court advantage back in the Knicks’ favor heading into Game 5 at MSG.

This page’s BetMGM bonus code provides registrants with a highly-coveted first bet offer. That protected initial wager is valid on any aspect of tonight’s Game 4, which tips off at 7:30p ET in Miami. The Heat are currently 4.5-point favorites at BetMGM with a total of 208.5. For those considering a totals play on the game, check out these key trends that relate to Game 4:

Seven of New York’s last 10 games on one day’s rest have gone over the total.

The Knicks have played five straight road games under the total, all against teams with above .600 home records.

Miami has played 12 of its last 14 games “over” following a SU win by 11+ points.

Thirteen of the Heat’s last 16 games on one day’s rest have gone over the posted number.

Four of the last five head-to-head meetings between these franchises in Miami have gone over the total.

Click here to directly engage the BetMGM bonus code that unlocks an unrestricted $1,000 first bet offer for any sport.