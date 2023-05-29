BetMGM bonus code: NBA $1K first bet offer for Heat-Celtics Game 7

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code No Code Needed for Heat-Celtics Game 7 OFFER $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER DETAILS Pays back new players up to $1,000 in bonus bets if the first wager loses. STATES AVAILABLE NJ, PA, MA, OH, VA, WV, LA, TN, CO, AZ, WY, IN, IA, IL, MI

Make a big wager on the Heat vs. Celtics with the best BetMGM bonus code offer. New customers can follow our links to activate this welcome offer for Game 7 on Memorial Day.

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code to bet up to $1,000. If you lose this bet on the Eastern Conference finals, you’ll receive a refund in bonus bets.

The Celtics won Game 6 with a putback from Derrick White that barely beat the buzzer. On Memorial Day, they can become the first NBA team to ever win a playoffs series after trailing 0-3. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite at home, and your first wager can be on the spread or any other market. The “King of Sportsbooks” has loads of options for the matchup, such as props for each player and live odds.

Best BetMGM Bonus Code for Heat vs. Celtics

The Celtics are just the fourth team to recover from a 0-3 deficit to force a Game 7, but none of the other teams were able to win. After Game 6, Boston has now won five games that could have ended their season. In their last series, Jayson Tatum scored 51 points against the 76ers, which was the most ever in a Game 7.

Miami will need Jimmy Butler to set the tone. He struggled in Game 6, but was able to end the game strong. The Heat can win this matchup by keeping it close. They have been much better in close games than the Celtics. As a customer of BetMGM, all of your bets will go toward earning points for the loyalty program. This is a great way to earn more sports betting bonuses and perks.

BetMGM Sportsbook is a legal betting app in many US states. To sign up, you will need to enter your account information to verify your identity and age. Bettors have to be at least 21 years old. Take these steps to start with a big bet on Game 7.

If you lose a bet of $50 or more, BetMGM will give you a five bonus bets as a refund. Each bet will be 20% of your qualifying wager. This can be used on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB season, or any other sport on BetMGM.

Game 7 Player Props & Live Odds

Since your first bet can be on any market, you can choose to bet on a player prop. Jayson Tatum has the highest total for points at 31.5. Butler’s total is set at 28.5, and he will likely need to be over for the Heat to win.

Customers can also follow along with the action on the BetMGM app and place live bets. The odds will change based on what is happening in the game. This creates a great opportunity to hedge your pregame bet. You can secure some winnings or limit your losses.

