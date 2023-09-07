BetMGM bonus code: NFL returns with $1,500 bet offer for Lions-Chiefs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Go all in on the Lions or Chiefs tonight with the latest BetMGM bonus code offer. Football fans can start the 2023 NFL season with a bang by activating this new offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Take advantage of this BetMGM bonus code offer and score a $1,500 first bet for the NFL. Place a real money wager on the Lions or Chiefs for up to $1,500. If that bet loses, new players will get a full refund in bonuses.

The Lions are entering the 2023 season with high expectations. In fact, they are the favorites to win the crowded NFC North. With that said, no one has higher expectations than the Chiefs after winning the 2022 Super Bowl.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for football fans this season. Instead of rolling the dice on tonight’s game, start off with one of the best promos around.

New players can activate this BetMGM bonus code offer by clicking here. Start with a $1,500 first bet on the Lions or Chiefs.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Score $1,500 Lions-Chiefs Bet

This $1,500 first bet is one of the largest offers on the market for football fans right now. BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for new players ahead of the NFL season.

It’s important to highlight the fact that all new players will have this initial wager covered. For example, someone who bets the full $1,500 and loses will get $1,500 back in bonus bets.

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in Lions-Chiefs at BetMGM Sportsbook, this promo is applicable to any game this weekend. There are tons of college football games coming up on Saturday and a full day of NFL football on Sunday.

Activating This BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

Signing up for this new promo is the easiest way to set yourself up with a $1,500 first bet. New bettors can get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook by following these steps:

Use any of the links on this page to sign up without a bonus code, including here .

. Set up a new profile and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Get the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a first bet of up to $1,500 on the Lions or Chiefs tonight.

How to Bet Lions vs. Chiefs Tonight

Although we recommend taking advantage of this $1,500 offer first and foremost, there are tons of other ways to bet on BetMGM Sportsbook. New and existing users can put together same game parlays for tonight’s Lions-Chiefs matchup. Combine multiple bet legs for a chance to win a sizable payout. Same game parlays can include bets on the spread, moneyline, total points, and even individual player props. This season opener represents an opportunity for bettors to hit the ground running. Download the app and start going all in on the 2023 NFL season.

New players can activate this BetMGM bonus code offer by clicking here. Start with a $1,500 first bet on the Lions or Chiefs.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.