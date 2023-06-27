BetMGM bonus code: Score $1k first bet offer for Tuesday MLB

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With a full slate of MLB action on deck, our BetMGM bonus code links unlock a $1,000 First Bet Offer that gives new customers betting on tonight’s games up to a grand in bonus bets after a loss.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Our BetMGM bonus code links allow first-time bettors to claim the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer. If your first bet on a market like baseball settles as a loss, BetMGM will cover the damage with a complete bonus bet refund worth up to $1,000.

Tuesday features all 30 MLB teams, some of whom are locked into epic matchups. Fans can bet on exciting showdowns like Reds-Orioles, Giants-Blue Jays, Brewers-Mets, Marlins-Red Sox, and much more. “The King of Sportsbooks” takes care of any losses with a bonus bet refund worth your qualifying wager up to $1,000. That means guaranteed chances to win cash on BetMGM throughout the week and beyond.

Score the $1,000 First Bet Offer for Tuesday night’s MLB after activating our special BetMGM bonus code links here.

BetMGM Bonus Code: $1K First Bet Offer Covers Qualifying MLB Wagers

The First Bet Offer is similar to other promotions that cover opening losses. However, BetMGM is one of the only sportsbooks protecting four-digit wagers, giving prospective users of all budgets a chance to place their first bets on the house.

Sign up through this post, then head to the MLB betting market for your opening wager. BetMGM allows users to tackle a standard prop, like the moneyline or run total, or a longshot market like “Player to Hit a Home Run.” Any stake worth up to $1,000 that settles as a loss will activate a 100% bonus bet refund. BetMGM splits the bonus bets five ways, giving users multiple chances to replenish their bankrolls instead of one all-or-nothing opportunity.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM’s First Bet Offer is a great promotion that will eventually expire. Don’t risk $1,000 without triggering the offer below. Follow along to secure the latest welcome offer from “The King of Sportsbooks”:

here to activate our BetMGM bonus code links. Bettors won’t have to input a literal bonus code. Clickto activate our BetMGM bonus code links. Bettors won’t have to input a literal bonus code.

Provide all critical account information, including name and date of birth.

Deposit cash using one of BetMGM’s banking methods.

Place up to $1,000 on any MLB game with your first wager. You can also target other betting markets like soccer and golf.

Receive bonus bets equaling your original stake (max. value $1,000) after a loss. The First Bet Offer cancels when customers win their qualifying bet.

Get $25 Back After Near-SGP Loss

Same Game Parlays are equally rewarding and frustrating, especially when one losing leg prevents a substantive payout. Fortunately, BetMGM has a lovely workaround for any customer wanting to place an SGP for tonight’s MLB action.

Head to the “Promotions” section after placing your opening bet and opt into the MLB SGP insurance promo. BetMGM will cover a 4+ leg, min. +400 odds SGP for any MLB game with up to $25 in bonus bets. However, you’ll only get the full refund if one leg loses. Still, bonus bets after a near miss are much better than getting nothing at all, which typically happens after a losing SGP.

Click here to utilize our BetMGM bonus code promotion to land the latest $1,000 First Bet Offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.