BetMGM bonus code: bet MLB, college football Friday with huge bonus

Thanks to our BetMGM bonus code, new customers will get one of two welcome offers. While each possesses unique attributes, both will earn plenty of coin for football season.

First-time bettors using our BetMGM bonus code in most states will receive a $1,000 risk-free first bet. For those in Kansas, Illinois, and Louisiana, place $10+ on an NFL Week 3 moneyline and receive $200 in free bets if your game features at least one touchdown.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

There’s no shortage of must-watch NFL action this weekend. The undefeated Bills and Dolphins meet in Miami with first place in the AFC East on the line. Elsewhere, the Eagles are soaring into Washington to face the rival Commanders. And in primetime, fans will enjoy 49ers-Broncos and Cowboys-Giants before turning their attention to Week 4.

Click here to trigger our BetMGM bonus code and nab a $1,000 risk-free first bet. If you’re in KS, IL, or LA, click here for the “Bet $10, Get $200” touchdown promotion.

BetMGM Bonus Code Offers $1K Risk-Free in Most States

Many sportsbooks have their version of a fully-insured first wager. It’s an excellent way to have new players get a second chance at a big payout if their opening bet falls flat. With BetMGM, new customers will have that insurance all the way to $1,000.

Once you’ve activated our bonus code within your eligible state’s lines, make your first bet up to $1,000. If it loses, BetMGM will refund you in free bets that total the amount of your initial wager.

BetMGM has a unique way of dividing its free bets. Instead of offering one lump sum, customers will receive five free bets equaling 20% of the risk-free bet. For instance, a failed $200 wager will bring in five $40 free bets.

Bet $10, Get $200 Touchdown Offer for KS, IL, and LA

Kansas, Illinois, and Louisiana bettors have a unique welcome offer. With one touchdown, your $10 wager can bring back an impressive $200 bonus.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, KS, IL CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

EITHER TEAM 1+ TD! CLAIM OFFER

Using our same BetMGM bonus code during registration, place $10+ on any NFL Week 3 moneyline. If either team from your game scores a touchdown, BetMGM will give you $200 in free bets.

While this isn’t a 100% stone-cold lock, it’s 99.9% and then some. No NFL game this season has ended with neither team scoring a touchdown, and the chances of it happening at this time of year are exceptionally low. In other words, bet on any team’s moneyline and sweat your potential cash winnings since your bonus is in the bag.

BetMGM Bonus Code Instructions

Here’s what new customers must do to receive their $1,000 risk-free first bet or $200 Week 3 touchdown bonus:

Select your preferred BetMGM bonus code. here to lock in the $1,000 risk-free first bet. Clickto lock in the $1,000 risk-free first bet. here to activate the “Bet $10, Get $200” touchdown bonus (KS, IL, and LA only). Clickto activate the “Bet $10, Get $200” touchdown bonus (KS, IL, and LA only).

Fill out each required field during registration.

Make a cash deposit.

Place the appropriate wager that correlates with your welcome offer. Up to $1,000 on any sport for a risk-free bet. At least $10 on an NFL Week 3 moneyline for the “Bet $10, Get $200” TD promotion.

Receive free bets worth up to $1,000 if your risk-free wager loses, or get $200 in free bets if your Week 3 game features at least one touchdown.

Click here for our BetMGM bonus code and get a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,000. If you’re in Kansas, Illinois, or Louisiana, click here and bet $10+ on an NFL Week 3 moneyline to win $200 after a single touchdown.