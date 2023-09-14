BetMGM bonus code AMNY1000 has the best offer for Vikings-Eagles TNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Eagles and Vikings are kicking off NFL Week 2, but there is still time to grab this BetMGM bonus code offer. This new promo can help bettors win big on Thursday Night Football tonight.

New players who take advantage of this BetMGM bonus code offer will have the chance to go all in on the Eagles or Vikings tonight. Place a real money wager of up to $1,500 on either team. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Thursday Night Football is always unpredictable. Teams don’t have much time to prepare for the game and even though it’s early in the season, players are going to be banged up. That’s going to be true for the Eagles and Vikings. This BetMGM Sportsbook promo provides bettors with a safety net if this Thursday Night Football bet doesn’t go as planned.

BetMGM Bonus Code: How to Claim This Offer

This offer is the largest on the market for football fans ahead of NFL Week 2. New users can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and go all in on the Eagles or Vikings by following the step-by-step guide below:

Create a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a bet of up to $1,500 on Thursday Night Football tonight.

Anyone who loses will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Grab $1,500 Bet With This BetMGM Bonus Code

This $1,500 first bet is one of the most straightforward NFL promos out there right now. Bettors can choose how much they want to wager. Remember, any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered by BetMGM Sportsbook.

For example, someone who bets $1,000 on the Eagles will receive $1,000 back in bonuses if the Vikings pull off the upset. Picking a winner is still half the battle, but it’s nice to have this safety net in place. It’s important to note that this BetMGM Sportsbook offer is applicable to Thursday Night Football or any NFL game in Week 2.

Eagles vs. Vikings Odds

BetMGM Sportsbook oddsmakers have the Eagles as significant favorites in this one and it’s not hard to figure out why. Philadelphia is poised for another deep run into the playoffs. The Vikings feel like a team that might have missed its window of opportunity.

But again, Thursday Night Football can be the great equalizer. The short week makes this game much harder to bet on. Either way, here’s a look at the game lines and odds for Eagles vs. Vikings tonight:

Minnesota Vikings: +6 (-110) // Over 49 (-110) // +220

Philadelphia Eagles: -6 (-110) // Under 49 (-110) // -275

