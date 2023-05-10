BetMGM bonus code triggers $1K NBA Playoffs bet

We are looking at a TNT doubleheader for the NBA Playoffs tonight and bettors can get in on the action with this BetMGM bonus code offer. The Knicks and Heat will start things off before the Warriors and Lakers meet in the second game.

New players can take advantage of this BetMGM bonus code offer and score a $1,000 first bet for either NBA game tonight. Anyone who misses on that first bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

The Heat and Lakers can move onto the Conference Finals with wins tonight. On the flip side, the Knicks and Warriors are trying to extend their respective series to six games. It’s do-or-die for the higher seeds.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the stakes for new bettors with this four-figure offer. Start off with a safety net on your first bet. Here’s a deep dive into the details behind this new promotion.

Score $1K First Bet With This BetMGM Bonus Code

This $1,000 first bet will give bettors a second chance to win if that initial wager loses. BetMGM Sportsbook will issue a refund in bonus bets for any losing wager up to $1,000. For instance, someone who loses on a $250 first bet will get $250 back in bonus bets.

This offer is also applicable to a wide range of markets. While we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Playoffs, there should be something for every bettor in the app. Between the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB, and other niche sports, there are plenty of options.

BetMGM Bonus Code: How to Redeem This Offer

This BetMGM Sportsbook promo is one of the top offers on the market for bettors. Here’s a quick look at how bettors can get in on the action:

to automatically activate this offer. This will bypass the need for a bonus code. This will send new players to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the forms with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your initial wager.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on any game in any sport, including the NBA Playoffs.

Anyone who loses on that first bet will get a refund in bonus bets.

Bet Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers

It’s elimination time for the Knicks and Warriors. At least, it will be if the Heat and Lakers continue to dominate. Physicality has been a key to both series so far. The Knicks lack an edge while the Warriors are built around finesse and motion offense. There are tons of options for bettors when it comes to BetMGM Sportsbook. Check out the different ways to bet on Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers tonight.

