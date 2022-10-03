BetMGM bonus code unloads 2 Monday Night Football bonuses

The latest BetMGM bonus code is giving new players options for Rams-49ers on Monday Night Football. NFL Week 4 is finishing up with a marquee matchup. Bettors can take advantage of this Monday matchup by claiming either promo before kickoff.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

New players in most states who sign up with this BetMGM bonus code will be eligible for a $1,000 risk-free bet. However, new players in Illinois, Louisiana, and Kansas can bet $10 on the Rams or 49ers and win a $200 bonus if either team scores a touchdown.

This NFC West rivalry game is one of the best games on the schedule all season. This will be the first time the Rams and 49ers play since their meeting in last season’s NFC Championship Game.

BetMGM Sportsbook has competitive odds on this Monday Night Football game and every NFL matchup this year. Here’s a closer look into the details behind each offer.

New players can choose between two bonuses with this BetMGM bonus code. Click here for a $1,000 risk-free bet in most states or click here for a $200 touchdown bonus.

Getting Started With This BetMGM Bonus Code

It won’t take long to sign up and claim one of these BetMGM bonuses. Follow this step-by-step walkthrough to create an account and start betting today:

Click here to lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet or click here for a $200 no-brainer touchdown bonus.

to lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet or click for a $200 no-brainer touchdown bonus. Create an account by providing basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Using PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, or any other secure method, make an initial cash deposit into your newly-created account.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place an initial wager as a $1,000 risk-free bet or a $10 wager on Rams-49ers on Monday Night Football.

BetMGM Bonus Code Delivers $1K Risk-Free

Risk-free bets are a great way for new players to get started, especially during football season. This BetMGM bonus code is giving new users a ton of flexibility going into Monday Night Football.

Anyone who loses on their first bet will receive an automatic refund in the form of site credit. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500 in site credit back. Essentially, this BetMGM bonus code gives new bettors two chances to win.

Bet $10, Win $200 in LA, KS, or IL

While most players can lock in that $1,000 risk-free bet, this $200 touchdown bonus is only available in select states. First-time depositors in Louisiana, Kansas, or Illinois can bet $10 on the Rams or 49ers to lock in 20-1 touchdown odds.

If either team scores a touchdown, players will win $200 in bonus cash. It’s worth highlighting the fact that this bonus does not hinge on the original wager. In other words, you can lose your original $10 wager but still win $200 if either team finds the endzone. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on Rams-49ers Monday Night Football.

New players can choose between two bonuses with this BetMGM bonus code. Click here for a $1,000 risk-free bet in most states or click here for a $200 touchdown bonus.