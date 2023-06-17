BetMGM bonus code: $1,000 first bet offer for U.S. Open, MLB Saturday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This BetMGM bonus code offer will set bettors up with a four-figure first bet this weekend. Between the U.S. Open, MLB, and College World Series, there are plenty of options out there for sports fans.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

All new players will be eligible for a $1,000 first bet with this BetMGM bonus code offer. Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on any game. Players will be eligible for a 100% refund in bonus bets if that wager loses.

It’s going to be a big finish to the weekend for golf fans. The U.S. Open is always one of the biggest tournaments of the year. Given the drama going on in the greater world of golf, there are plenty of eyeballs on the U.S. Open this year. BetMGM Sportsbook is setting the stage for bettors to win on golf or any other sport this weekend.

Click here to activate this BetMGM bonus code offer and start off with a $1,000 first bet on any game this weekend.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Getting Started

Before we start detailing the different markets that this $1,000 first bet applies to, let’s take a quick look at how new players can sign up:

First off, click on any of the links on this page to begin. Signing up with our links will bypass the need for a bonus code.

After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information to create a secure account.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your initial wager. Choose from any of the preferred payment methods.

Using the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android, download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $1,000 first bet on any game in any sport this weekend. Anyone who loses will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Also, be sure to check out the BetMGM Casino NJ app, and play along in other states like Pennsylvania and Michigan. The bonus code for BetMGM Casino will give new users a $1,000 deposit match and $25 bonus on the house.

Score $1K First Bet With This BetMGM Bonus Code

This BetMGM Sportsbook promo is as straightforward as it gets. Think of this offer as a safety net for new players on that initial wager. Any losses will be offset by up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Again, this $1,000 first bet is applicable to a wide range of markets. The U.S. Open is going to be center stage for the next two days, but there is no shortage of options in baseball either. Sign up, place an initial wager on any game, and enjoy the ride.

MLB Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are becoming one of the most popular ways to bet on sports. To be clear, these types of bets can be difficult to hit, but they offer massive paydays for winners. BetMGM Sportsbook has tons of different options for MLB same game parlays. Combine multiple bet legs to create potentially lucrative winners. These bet legs can include moneyline wagers, total points, individual player props, and much more. This is one of the most exciting ways to get in on the action.

