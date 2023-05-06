BetMGM Canelo promo: Claim $1,000 first bet offer for Canelo-Ryder

The super middleweight title is up for grabs, so lock in the latest BetMGM Canelo promo to score a $1,000 First Bet Offer for tonight’s highly-anticipated showdown between world champion Canelo Alvarez and challenger John Ryder.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Our links activate the $1,000 First Bet Offer, a BetMGM Canelo promo available to new customers in eligible states. Sign up through this post and bet up to $1,000 on Canelo-Ryder to claim a full refund in bonus bets after a loss.

It’s fitting that the King of Sportsbooks has an exciting offer for a fight billed as “The King is coming home.” Alvarez, a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, returns to his hometown to face Ryder, the interim WBO super middleweight champ. With a dominant 58-2-2 record across an 18-year career, the 32-year-old Alvarez is a massive -1600 favorite to win in front of his home fans. But that won’t stop the 34-year-old Englishman Ryder (+800) from attempting to add a historic upset to his solid 32-5 record.

Bet on Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder with up to $1,000 on the house when you secure the $1,000 First Bet Offer through our BetMGM Canelo promo here.

BetMGM Canelo Promo: Bet Fully-Backed $1K on Canelo vs. Ryder

There’s a massive market around Canelo Alvarez, one of boxing’s biggest stars over the last 15+ years. BetMGM wants new customers to buy the hype with a $1,000 First Bet Offer, available through the links and banners inside this post.

Click any link to begin registration, then head to the “Boxing” tab to place a bet on Alvarez vs. Ryder. Any cash wager on the fight result, method of victory, over/under, or another prop will qualify for the First Bet Offer if it doesn’t exceed $1,000. Should your eligible bet settle as a loss, BetMGM will restore your account with a full refund in bonus bets, giving you more chances to win cold, hard cash during a busy sports weekend.

How to Register for BetMGM Canelo Promo

The $1,000 First Bet Offer is available through the weekend, but prospective users have a limited window to apply it on tonight’s Canelo-Ryder fight. So take a moment to review the instructions below and head into the title bout with a first bet worth up to four digits on the house:

Click here to trigger the BetMGM Canelo promo.

Complete registration by entering all essential account information.

Deposit cash using one of BetMGM’s approved banking methods.

Place up to $1,000 on the Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder fight with your first wager.

Earn bonus bets worth your original wager (max. value $1,000) after a loss.

BetMGM pays users five bonus bets worth 20% of the qualifying stake, so a $1,000 loss returns five $200 bonus bets. Meanwhile, any victory with your first bet cancels the promotions and delivers a standard cash payout.

Alvarez-Ryder Among 3 Title Fights

It’s no surprise that the Alvarez-Ryder super middleweight bout is the headlining event on Saturday’s fight card. But 11 total fights hit Estadio Akron in Guadalajara this evening, including two other title matches.

First, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela battles Steve Spark for the WBA Inter-Continental Super lightweight title. Valenzuela-Spark is the most tightly-contested fight on BetMGM, with the former getting a slight edge at -150 over Spark at +125. But the WBC flyweight title matchup between current belt-holder Julio Cesar Martinez and challenger Ronal Batista is closer to the Alvarez-Ryder odds, with Martinez sitting at -1400 and Batista entering at +700.

Click here to secure a $1,000 First Bet Offer for the Canelo-Ryder fight with our BetMGM Canelo promo links.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.