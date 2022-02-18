BetMGM promo code locks in huge value for busy weekend

The new BetMGM promo code will deliver a $1,000 risk-free first bet on any NHL or college basketball game this weekend, while those looking to bet on the NBA All-Star Game can do so with this massive insurance protection. This offer will be available in all states where the app runs, including BetMGM NY, which began operations roughly a month ago.

The new BetMGM promo code gives access to one of the biggest risk-free bet specials available anywhere. Players at BetMGM NY and in other states can utilize this $1,000 insurance protection to go all-in with big plays that build bankrolls right from the jump.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

While football season has come to an end, that doesn’t mean the top online sports apps will slow down new player bonuses and other incentives. March Madness is a month out, and the prolonged multi-week event will generate massive betting action. This BetMGM promo code is designed to bring in new players — and their betting dollars — ahead of the event, creating a major opportunity for those who have yet to sign up.

Click here to get started and automatically secure the latest BetMGM promo code after completing the registration process and making a $10 first deposit.

BetMGM Promo Code for February

Let’s first tackle the new user bonus that delivers the $1,000 risk-free bet on any college basketball or NHL matchup this weekend. This special can also be applied to the NBA All-Star Game for those looking to add some extra intrigue to the exhibition.

Let’s say a player backs a 6-point favorite in an upcoming college basketball game with a $500 first bet after sign up and deposit. If the team goes on to win by seven points or more, the cash profit pays out. If the team fails to cover or loses the game outright, the bettor loses the original stake but will be refunded with site credit.

The bonus can be replayed in an effort to then secure a cash profit, essentially providing a player with an added opportunity to win in the event the first bet fails.

How to Lock in the BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM NY has been a popular pick for New York players in the early going, while the app has built a successful foundation in other markets. That said, getting started is quick and easy, so let’s check some boxes needed to sign up.

Click here to get started. This link will automatically activate the bonus following deposit ($10 minimum necessary).

to get started. This link will automatically activate the bonus following deposit ($10 minimum necessary). Complete the registration process.

Make a first deposit of at least $10.

Place a first bet, free of risk, up to $1,000.

The app is located in states like New Jersey, Louisiana, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Arizona, and New York.

Other Offers

The BetMGM promo code is one of the best ways to bet during a weekend filled with college hoops and hockey action. That said, the NBA All-Star Game will attract betting dollars as will the Daytona 500. BetMGM NY and all other states that feature the app will run odds boosts, free bets, and one-game parlay insurance specials across all of these events. Check back daily in the coming weeks for big value leading up to March Madness.

Click here to get started and automatically secure the latest BetMGM promo code after completing the registration process and making a $10 first deposit.