BetMGM promo code unloads no-brainer 3-point bonus for Sweet 16

The latest BetMGM promo code is bringing the heat for college basketball fans this weekend. Instead of messing around with risk-free bets or boosted odds, players can take advantage of a no-brainer bonus.

New users who sign up with this BetMGM promo code and bet $10 on any NCAA Tournament team will win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a three-pointer in that game. Bet $10 to win $200 in bonuses with this offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

CBB OFFER CLAIM OFFER

March Madness is living up to the hype this year. Not only is there a 15-seed playing in the Sweet 16, but three of the No. 1 seeds have already been knocked out. This NCAA Tournament is pulling no punches and we couldn’t be happier. Let’s take a closer look at this BetMGM promo code, which provides new players with a chance to lock in an easy victory.

Click here to sign up and automatically trigger this BetMGM promo code. Bet $10 on any Sweet 16 team and win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a three-pointer.

BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks 3-Point Bonus

This BetMGM promo code might sound too good to be true, but it’s not. Simply bet $10 on any NCAA Tournament team and win $200 in bonuses when either team connects on a three-pointer.

It’s important to note that the outcome of the original wager has no impact on whether or not you cash this bonus. Your team could lose by 100 points, but as long as there is one made three-pointer, this bonus is a guarantee.

It’s rare to see guarantees in sports betting, but that’s exactly what we are getting with this BetMGM promo code. It’s the easiest way to lock up a $200 head start on this weekend’s college basketball action.

Grabbing This BetMGM Promo Code

Signing up with this promo code might be the easiest part of the whole process. There are multiple reasons why BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the industry leaders. They have an easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and comprehensive markets. Here’s a quick guide to help new players get started:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to create an account. Make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this three-point bonus.

or on any of the links on this page to create an account. Make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this three-point bonus. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app to a mobile device. The app is available on iOS or Android devices.

Place a $10 wager on any Sweet 16 team. Win $200 in bonuses if either team in that game hits a three-pointer.

Sweet 16 Matchups

The Sweet 16 might be the best round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s a mix of legitimate championship contenders and Cinderellas. Saint Peter’s is the team that everyone is talking about. They are trying to become the first 15-seed in history to advance to the Elite Eight, but the Purdue Boilermakers stand in their way.

Here’s a quick look at all four Sweet 16 games on the docket for Friday night:

Providence vs. Kansas

Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue

North Carolina vs. UCLA

Iowa State vs. Miami

Click here to sign up and automatically trigger this BetMGM promo code. Bet $10 on any Sweet 16 team and win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a three-pointer.